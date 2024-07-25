Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Notification of major holdings



25-Jul-2024 / 18:04 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BK9RKT01 Issuer Name Travis Perkins PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. City of registered office (if applicable) Toronto Country of registered office (if applicable) Canada 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Sprucegrove Same as above 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 23-Jul-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 24-Jul-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.018169% N/A 5.018169% 10,664,077 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) (ISIN:GB00BK9RKT01) N/A 10,664,077 N/A 5.018169% Sub Total 8.A 10,664,077 5.018169% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 N/A N/A 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 N/A N/A 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. 5.018169 0.000000 5.018169 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder Sprucegrove The number and % of voting rights held 5.018169 The date until which the voting rights will be held We are a long-term investor 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion July 24 2024 13. Place Of Completion Toronto, Ontario Canada

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



