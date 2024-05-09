09.05.2024 08:08:40

Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

09-May-2024 / 07:08 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BK9RKT01

Issuer Name

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-May-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-May-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.588730

4.245969

6.834699

14524368

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.001369

1.655063

1.656432

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BK9RKT01

 

5498384

 

2.587361

US89455F3073

 

2910

 

0.001369

Sub Total 8.A

5501294

2.588730%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

100707

0.047389

Physical Swap

16/05/2024

n/a

400000

0.188227

Sub Total 8.B1

 

500707

0.235616%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

17/05/2024

N/A

Cash

858000

0.403747

Swaps

05/06/2024

N/A

Cash

2486000

1.169831

Swaps

13/06/2024

N/A

Cash

8463

0.003982

Swaps

08/07/2024

N/A

Cash

29540

0.013901

Swaps

23/07/2024

N/A

Cash

266386

0.125353

Swaps

31/07/2024

N/A

Cash

260977

0.122807

Swaps

08/08/2024

N/A

Cash

21514

0.010124

Swaps

19/08/2024

N/A

Cash

283784

0.133540

Swaps

31/10/2024

N/A

Cash

263

0.000124

Swaps

18/11/2024

N/A

Cash

54733

0.025756

Swaps

23/01/2025

N/A

Cash

16698

0.007858

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

14651

0.006894

Swaps

21/02/2025

N/A

Cash

544000

0.255989

Swaps

25/02/2025

N/A

Cash

67422

0.031727

Swaps

28/02/2025

N/A

Cash

197537

0.092955

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

644000

0.303046

Swaps

22/04/2025

N/A

Cash

568000

0.267282

Swaps

02/05/2025

N/A

Cash

1802000

0.847963

Swaps

27/05/2025

N/A

Cash

2508

0.001180

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

1047

0.000493

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

224382

0.105587

Swaps

15/02/2028

N/A

Cash

163999

0.077173

Swaps

16/04/2029

N/A

Cash

6463

0.003041

Sub Total 8.B2

 

8522367

4.010353%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

U.S. Trust Co of Delaware

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Managed Account Advisors, LLC

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

 

4.803902%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

03-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 320351
EQS News ID: 1899231

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1899231&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shs 9,05 0,00% Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX bleibt nahe Rekord -- Asiens Aktienmärkte mit positiver Tendenz -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt steht mit Abschlägen in den Startlöchern. Der deutsche Leitindex hält weiter Kurs auf sein Allzeithoch. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchen am Donnerstag Gewinne. An der Wall Street verlief der Handel am Mittwoch in ruhigen Bahnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen