Treasuries Move Back To The Upside After Yesterday's Slump

(RTTNews) - Following the sharp pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries moved back to the upside during trading on Friday.

Bond prices pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing initial strength but recovered in afternoon trading. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 3.4 basis points to 3.892 percent.

Treasuries continued to benefit from optimism about a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve following the week's inflation data showing slowdowns in the annual rate of price growth.

While yesterday's upbeat retail sales data has reduced the likelihood of a 50 basis point rate cut, the Fed is still widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points next month.

The early buying interest was partly offset by a report released by the University of Michigan showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. has improved by more than expected in the month of August.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index rose to 67.8 in August after falling to 66.4 in July. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 66.9.

The consumer sentiment index regained ground after hitting its lowest level since November 2023 in the previous month.

On the inflation front, the report said year-ahead and long-term inflation expectations were both unchanged from the previous month at 2.9 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.

Buying interest reemerged as the day progressed, however, allowing treasuries to climb back more firmly into positive territory.

Following the slew of closely watched data released over the past few days, the U.S. economic calendar is relatively quiet next week.

Traders are still likely to keep an eye on the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting as well as remarks by Fed officials at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.