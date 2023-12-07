Trex Awarded Three Prestigious Accolades for Sustainability

Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking and railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, recently earned three high-profile accolades for its ongoing commitment to sustainability. Lowe’s honored Trex with its 2023 Sustainability Award, the company earned recognition as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily and, yesterday, Trex was ranked by Newsweek magazine as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207430838/en/

Trex company (Photo: Business Wire)

Lowe’s Sustainability Vendor Partner of the Year

In conjunction with America Recycles Day on November 15, Trex was presented with Lowe’s Sustainability Award at the home improvement retailer’s 2023 Vendor Partners of the Year celebration. Trex was recognized for its commitment to manufacturing sustainably made, wood-alternative decking, using 95% recycled and reclaimed materials.

One of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America, Trex has diverted more than five billion pounds of discarded polyethylene plastic from landfills and waterways over the past 30+ years. Lowe’s joined the company’s NexTrex® Recycling Program in 2022, collecting film scrap at its distribution centers across the country to be used in Trex’s manufacturing process, and already has contributed more than one million pounds of recycled plastic to be upcycled into beautiful, sustainable Trex decking.

"We are proud to offer a destination and second life for our country’s growing supply of plastic waste,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex Company. "Through our NexTrex program and with the help of eco-minded partners like Lowe’s, we hope to lead by example and inspire others to become part of the solution.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024

Reinforcing Trex’s position as a sustainability leader, the company earned a spot among America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024. Presented by Newsweek magazine and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the list includes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States based on a holistic assessment of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance. The top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S. were analyzed based on KPI research and a public survey of 17,000 U.S. residents who were asked to select companies familiar to them and then evaluate each company’s Corporate Social Responsibility performance.

Investor’s Business Daily 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023

Rounding out a sustainability trifecta, Trex was named one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily (IBD). Trex was selected from more than 6,000 global companies based on its high composite score for ESG sustainability. Scores were determined by Dow Jones Newswires, an IBD affiliate, using a combination of publicly available company data and an analysis of aggregated media coverage on each company. Within the Building Construction Products category, Trex was one of three companies to make the list.

"We are truly honored to be ranked among so many highly respected companies and trusted household brands,” noted Adkins. "These rankings are especially meaningful because they go beyond products and financial performance and recognize the true spirit of our organization. At Trex, being a good corporate citizen is a mission we pursue every day. Even as our business expands, we remain focused on creating positive change in the world by continually innovating to reduce our environmental impact, support our employees, strengthen our communities and govern our business with the utmost integrity.”

Additional Accolades

Earlier this year, Trex was named a 2023 Eco Leader by Green Builder Media, the highest honor awarded by our industry’s leading voice on sustainable building, and was voted the Sustainable Brand Leader for the 13th consecutive year by the readers of Green Builder magazine. Additionally, the company’s Trex Transcend® Lineage™ decking line was recognized as one of Green Builder Media’s 2023 Sustainable Products of the Year.

Trex’s newest decking offering, Trex Signature®, also earned recognition for its beauty, performance and sustainability. Last month, the luxury collection was honored with a Golden Hammer Award from Hardware + Building Supply Dealer for exemplifying the gold standard in home improvement based on innovation, shelf appeal and overall value. Using a different manufacturing process than any other Trex decking product, Trex Signature achieves the most realistic representation of wood to date with subtle graining and color richness that deliver the natural look of premium hardwoods. The 2023 Golden Hammer honorees will be featured in the magazine’s March 2024 issue.

"As a company founded on sustainable principles, environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility are embedded in the DNA of Trex, and these honors affirm that our core values are resonating with customers,” added Adkins. "We’re committed to continuing to innovate in ways that are gentler on the earth while giving shoppers high-performance products they can trust for decades to come.”

To learn more about these award-winning products and Trex’s commitment to sustainability, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Decking Brand* and one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by IndustryWeek. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*2023 DISCLAIMER: Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207430838/en/