14.11.2023 15:00:00

Trex Company Announces November 2023 Investor Conference Schedule

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly decking and railing and a leader in outdoor living products, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

 

UBS Industrials Summit

 

 

 

 

Location: Palm Beach, FL

 

 

 

 

Date: Wednesday, November 29th

 

 

 

 

Trex Management:

Bryan H. Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer

 

 

Brenda K. Lovcik – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The Company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the Company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the Company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Decking Brand by Lifestory Research* and one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week. For more information, visit trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*2023 DISCLAIMER: Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

