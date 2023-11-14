|
14.11.2023 15:00:00
Trex Company Announces November 2023 Investor Conference Schedule
Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly decking and railing and a leader in outdoor living products, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:
|
UBS Industrials Summit
|
|
|
Location: Palm Beach, FL
|
|
|
Date: Wednesday, November 29th
|
|
|
Trex Management:
|
Bryan H. Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Brenda K. Lovcik – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The Company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.
About Trex Company
For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the Company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the Company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Decking Brand by Lifestory Research* and one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week. For more information, visit trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).
*2023 DISCLAIMER: Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114139861/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Trex Co. Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.23
|Ausblick: Trex stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Trex gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.23
|Ausblick: Trex verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.23
|The Latest Analyst Ratings for Trex Co (Benzinga)
|
06.07.23
|Why Did Owens Corning and Trex Climb More Than 20% in June? (MotleyFool)
|
15.05.23
|Expert Ratings for Trex Co (Benzinga)
|
09.05.23
|Why Trex Stock Was Up Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.05.23
|: Trex upgraded to buy from neutral at BofA Securities (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu Trex Co. Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Trex Co. Inc.
|61,02
|-0,84%