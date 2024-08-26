|
26.08.2024 21:10:00
Trex Company Announces September 2024 Investor Conference Schedule
Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance composite decking and railing, and a leading brand of outdoor living products, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:
Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: Wednesday, September 4th
Fireside Chat: 8:15 AM EDT
Trex Management: Bryan H. Fairbanks, President and Chief Executive Officer
Adam D. Zambanini, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Jefferies Industrials Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: Thursday, September 5th
Fireside Chat: 8:40 AM EDT
Trex Management: Bryan H. Fairbanks, President and Chief Executive Officer
Adam D. Zambanini, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
D.A. Davidson 23rd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
Location: Nashville, TN
Date: Thursday, September 19th
Fireside Chat: 11:45 AM CDT
Trex Management: Brenda K. Lovcik, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Bret Martz, Group Vice President, North American Professional Sales
Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The Company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.
About Trex Company, Inc.
For more than 30 years, Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the Company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the Company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking* four years in a row (2021-2024). The Company was also recently included on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2024, named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).
*Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2024 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240826835127/en/
