Trex Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE:TREX], the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking and railing and a leader in outdoor living products, will issue its fourth quarter 2023 earnings release on Monday, February 26, 2024, after the close of the U.S. market.

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by senior management on February 26, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

4Q23 Conference Call Date & Time:

Monday, February 26, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-792-3734 or internationally 1-412-317-5126 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Trex Company Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex Company website at 4Q23 Earnings Webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available within 24 hours after the call on the Trex website. The audio reply will be available for 30 days.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented, and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been honored with Lowe’s 2023 Sustainability Award, recognized as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily, and ranked by Newsweek magazine as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205616661/en/