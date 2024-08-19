Trex Company Reports on Recent Share Repurchases

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance composite decking and railing, and a leading brand of outdoor living products, today reported on recent repurchases of its common stock.

In the third quarter 2024, the Company has repurchased 822,400 shares at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total of $50 million, as part of the Stock Repurchase Program adopted by its Board of Directors on May 4, 2023. As of August 19, 2024, the Company has 9.7 million shares remaining on its existing repurchase authority under the Stock Repurchase Program. The Stock Repurchase Program has no set expiration date.

"These share repurchases reflect our confidence in the Company’s long-term growth prospects and highlight our commitment to returning capital to shareholders,” said Bryan Fairbanks, President and CEO.

About Trex Company

