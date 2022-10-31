Trex Company Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, today reported third quarter 2022 results and year-to-date performance.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $188 million

Net income of $15 million; diluted earnings per share of $0.14, excluding severance charges

EBITDA was $32 million; EBITDA margin of 17.0%, excluding severance charges

CEO Comments

"Third quarter sales and EBITDA were in line with our expectations which we signaled last quarter, as our channel partners were able to meet demand requirements through drawdowns of existing inventory. Responding quickly to this dynamic, Trex immediately took measures to reduce production levels, right size our employee base, and implement cost efficiency programs. While reducing our employee base, we have retained our most experienced manufacturing talent, preserving our ability to quickly and efficiently ramp up production as demand rebounds," said Bryan Fairbanks, President and CEO of Trex.

"At the same time, we continued to support our long-term growth trajectory by expanding our distribution network, investing in our brand and commercializing new products that broaden our market opportunity. Launched nationally in the second quarter, Trex Transcend® Lineage™ decking garnered positive feedback from channel partners and consumers, underscoring our reputation for innovation that meets the evolving needs of the marketplace. In September and October, we strengthened our best-in-class distribution network by adding two additional distribution locations to service and expand the availability of Trex outdoor living products in the fast-growing Texas market.

"With our strong free cash flow generation and confidence in the Company’s long term growth prospects, we continued our share buyback program. During the third quarter, we repurchased 1.7 million shares of our outstanding common stock.”

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third quarter 2022 consolidated net sales were $188 million, compared to $336 million in the prior-year quarter. Trex Residential net sales were $178 million compared to $319 million in the 2021 quarter. The decrease in Trex Residential net sales was primarily due to a decline in volume. Beginning in the third quarter, our channel partners rightsized their inventories and met demand partially through inventory drawdowns, rather than reordering products. Trex Commercial contributed $11 million to consolidated net sales.

Consolidated gross profit as a percentage of net sales, gross margin, was 24.5% in the third quarter 2022 compared to 38.2% in the year ago quarter. This decrease is primarily due to reduced production at Trex Residential resulting from inventory drawdowns by distribution.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $27 million, or 14.2% of net sales, compared to $34 million, or 10.1% of net sales, in the third quarter 2021. Excluding the $1.2 million severance charge related to employee count reductions in the third quarter 2022, the decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses was $8.3 million compared to third quarter 2021. The $8.3 million decrease was primarily the result of a decrease of $10.8 million in incentive compensation expense, offset by a $1.9 million increase in marketing and branding spend and an increase in other operating expenses of approximately $1.0 million.

Net income for the third quarter 2022 was $14 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $74 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2021. Third quarter 2022 EBITDA was $31 million, and EBITDA margin was 16.4%.

The Company repurchased 1.7 million shares of its outstanding common stock totaling $100 million during the quarter. The Company has 2.6 million shares remaining as of the end of the quarter that may be repurchased under the program.

Year-to-Date Results

Year-to-date consolidated net sales were $914 million, up from $893 million reported in the year ago period. Trex Residential net sales increased 3% to $879 million, with Trex Commercial contributing $35 million. Year-to-date 2022 consolidated gross margin was 37.0% compared to 38.3% year-to-date 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $106 million, or 11.6% of net sales, compared to $103 million, or 11.5% of net sales.

Net income year-to-date was $174 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared to $184 million, or $1.59 per diluted share. EBITDA year-to-date was $265 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 29.0%, compared to EBITDA of $271 million and EBITDA margin of 30.3% during the same period in the prior year.

Summary and Outlook

"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we re-affirm our guidance for net sales of $180 million to $190 million and our expectation for full year EBITDA margin of 27% to 29% and fourth quarter EBITDA margin of 22% to 25%. Capital expenditure guidance for 2022 is $170 million to $180 million, as we continue to a build out our greenfield Arkansas facility, but at a measured pace. The development approach is modular and calibrated to demand trends for Trex Residential outdoor living products.

"Supported by our industry-leading brand, market leading products and manufacturing efficiency, we remain well positioned as the prime beneficiary of long-term trends towards outdoor living,” Fairbanks noted. "Our focus on wood conversion while operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner remains unwavering. The Trex product portfolio captures demand across a broad consumer base and we have the highest production efficiency within the composite industry. We believe the actions we have taken will not only allow us to navigate effectively through any potential economic slowdown but also position Trex for enhanced growth and profitability when demand resumes,” Fairbanks concluded.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements reported on a GAAP basis, we provide the following non-GAAP financial measures of earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and EBITDA as a percentage of net sales, EBITDA margin. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our underlying business performance and trends. Further, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors’ ability to compare period-to-period financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for our GAAP results. Our non-GAAP financial measures do not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP information are included below. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, compensation and planning decisions and in evaluating the company’s performance. Disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures allows investors and management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance.

Reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net Income $ 14,423 $ 73,795 $ 174,549 $ 183,705 Severance charges 1,222 - 1,222 - Income tax effect, at a 25% effective tax rate (305 ) - (305 ) - Adjusted Net Income $ 15,340 $ 73,795 $ 175,466 $ 183,705 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.64 $ 1.55 $ 1.59 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.64 $ 1.56 $ 1.59

Reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA and EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) is as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) Net Income $ 14,423 $ 73,795 $ 174,549 $ 183,705 Interest income, net - (10 ) (103 ) - Income tax expense 4,928 24,311 57,665 61,235 Depreciation and amortization 11,465 9,901 33,270 25,604 EBITDA $ 30,816 $ 107,997 $ 265,381 $ 270,544 Severance charges 1,222 - 1,222 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,038 $ 107,997 $ 266,603 $ 270,544 Net income as a percentage of net sales 7.7 % 22.0 % 19.1 % 20.6 % EBITDA as a percentage of net sales (EBITDA margin) 16.4 % 32.2 % 29.0 % 30.3 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales (Adjusted EBITDA margin) 17.0 % 32.2 % 29.2 % 30.3 %

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named one of 2022’s Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week and to have made Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), "like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding the Company’s expected future performance and condition constitute "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual operating results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the extent of market acceptance of the Company’s current and newly developed products; the costs associated with the development and launch of new products and the market acceptance of such new products; the sensitivity of the Company’s business to general economic conditions; the impact of seasonal and weather-related demand fluctuations on inventory levels in the distribution channel and sales of the Company’s products; the availability and cost of third-party transportation services for the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to obtain raw materials at acceptable prices; increasing inflation in the macro-economic environment; the Company’s ability to maintain product quality and product performance at an acceptable cost; the level of expenses associated with product replacement and consumer relations expenses related to product quality; the highly competitive markets in which the Company operates; cyber-attacks, security breaches or other security vulnerabilities; the impact of upcoming data privacy laws and the General Data Protection Regulation and the related actual or potential costs and consequences; material adverse impacts from global public health pandemics, including the strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19; and material adverse impacts related to employee shortages or increases in employment costs. Documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company, including in particular its latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, discuss some of the important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TREX COMPANY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Net sales $ 188,472 $ 335,872 $ 913,950 $ 892,991 Cost of sales 142,264 207,622 575,452 550,668 Gross profit 46,208 128,250 338,498 342,323 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,857 33,931 106,387 102,880 Gain on insurance proceeds - (3,777 ) - (5,497 ) Income from operations 19,351 98,096 232,111 244,940 Interest income, net - (10 ) (103 ) - Income before income taxes 19,351 98,106 232,214 244,940 Provision for income taxes 4,928 24,311 57,665 61,235 Net income $ 14,423 $ 73,795 $ 174,549 $ 183,705 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.64 $ 1.55 $ 1.59 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 110,140,496 115,344,015 112,609,684 115,455,543 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.64 $ 1.55 $ 1.59 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 110,300,017 115,625,760 112,787,994 115,767,426 Comprehensive income $ 14,423 $ 73,795 $ 174,549 $ 183,705

TREX COMPANY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,885 $ 141,053 Accounts receivable, net 88,753 151,096 Inventories 132,115 83,753 Prepaid expenses and other assets 18,647 25,152 Total current assets 245,400 401,054 Property, plant and equipment, net 536,359 460,365 Operating lease assets 34,933 34,571 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 18,687 19,001 Other assets 6,519 5,330 Total assets $ 841,898 $ 920,321 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,880 $ 24,861 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 76,495 58,041 Accrued warranty 6,300 5,800 Line of credit 76,000 Total current liabilities 180,675 88,702 Deferred income taxes 43,967 43,967 Operating lease liabilities 27,909 28,263 Non-current accrued warranty 21,249 22,795 Other long-term liabilities 11,560 11,560 Total liabilities 285,360 195,287 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 360,000,000 shares authorized; 140,820,288 and 140,734,753 shares issued and 109,874,171 and 115,148,152 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,408 1,407 Additional paid-in capital 129,784 127,787 Retained earnings 1,120,598 946,048 Treasury stock, at cost, 30,946,057 and 25,586,601 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (695,252 ) (350,208 ) Total stockholders’ equity 556,538 725,034 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 841,898 $ 920,321

TREX COMPANY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30 2022 2021 (unaudited) Operating Activities Net income $ 174,549 $ 183,705 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,269 25,604 Stock-based compensation 3,531 6,195 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (43 ) (1,057 ) Other non-cash adjustments (171 ) (40 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 62,343 (158,813 ) Inventories (48,362 ) (5,399 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,125 (4,311 ) Accounts payable (3,769 ) 17,219 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,842 28,472 Income taxes receivable/payable 7,079 21,484 Net cash provided by operating activities 244,393 113,059 Investing Activities Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (108,163 ) (124,451 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 45 1,355 - Net cash used in investing activities (108,118 ) (123,096 ) Financing Activities Borrowings under line of credit 156,000 416,000 Principal payments under line of credit (80,000 ) (416,000 ) Repurchases of common stock (347,957 ) (58,945 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase and option plans 1,381 1,323 Financing costs (867 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (271,443 ) (57,622 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (135,168 ) (67,659 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 141,053 121,701 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,885 $ 54,042

