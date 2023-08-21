Trex Company to Host Investor Day in New York on September 7

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking and railing, and a leader in outdoor living products, today announced that it will hold an investor day in New York, NY on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The formal presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

This interactive event will feature panels and presentations by a broad representation of Trex management who will provide further insight into the Company’s market views and growth outlook. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Trex Company’s Investor Relations team at vnakhla@trex.com.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the Company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance, eco-friendly outdoor living products. Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the Company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Decking Brand* and one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Instagram (@trexcompany), X (@Trex_Company), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), "like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*2023 DISCLAIMER: Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

