Trex Ranked Among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2024

Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking and railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, is proud to announce its inclusion in Barron's prestigious list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2024. In its debut appearance, Trex came in at #68 and is the only decking brand to be included on this year’s list.

Barron's, a leading financial publication, annually identifies and honors companies that demonstrate outstanding leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. For its seventh ranking, Barron’s tapped Calvert Research and Management to score the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies across 230 environmental, social and governance performance indicators, ranging from workplace diversity to greenhouse-gas emissions. Trex's commitment to sustainability, innovation and corporate responsibility stood out, securing the company a coveted spot on the esteemed list.

"At Trex, sustainability is at the core of everything we do. This recognition from Barron’s is a testament to our ongoing dedication to environmental responsibility, ethical business practices and creating positive impacts in the communities where we operate,” said Leslie Adkins, group vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex Company. "We are pleased to have these efforts recognized and to be named among so many other companies that share our commitment to conducting business in a sustainable manner. We’ve certainly punched above our weight class on this list of impressive names.”

Trex has long been a pioneer in sustainable outdoor living solutions, providing consumers with eco-friendly, durable and low-maintenance product offerings. The company's signature product, Trex® composite decking, is made from a unique blend of 95% recycled materials, including reclaimed wood and recycled plastic film. This innovative approach not only diverts millions of pounds of waste from landfills each year but also reduces the demand for virgin materials.

In addition to its environmentally conscious manufacturing processes, Trex has consistently demonstrated a commitment to social responsibility and community engagement. The company prioritizes employee well-being, actively supports various philanthropic initiatives and partners with organizations focused on environmental conservation.

"Trex was founded on sustainable principles and continues to make sustainability a priority,” added Adkins. "As consumer awareness of sustainable practices continues to grow, we strive to stand out as a brand that not only provides high-quality products but also aligns with the values of environmentally conscious consumers.”

Trex’s inclusion in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies highlights its role as an industry leader committed to making a positive impact. The full list of Barron’s Top Sustainable Companies of 2024 can be found here.

To learn more about Trex Company and its commitment to sustainability or to download the company’s latest ESG Report, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking* 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024), as well as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2024 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

