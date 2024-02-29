Trex® Tightens Stronghold as a Total Decking Resource With Launch of Comprehensive Fastener Collection

They say big things come in small packages. The latest product launch from decking giant Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] proves this point. Further reinforcing its legacy as the category innovator, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products is launching a comprehensive collection of Trex®-branded deck fasteners and accessories that will begin hitting the market this month.

Featuring more than 120 SKUs, the new Trex Hideaway® Fastener Collection includes solutions for every composite deck fastening and finishing need – from color-matched screws and plugs to specially engineered bits, depth setters and clips – including several first-to-market innovations. The collection was meticulously researched and expertly engineered to make installation easier and more efficient while delivering a clean, cohesive aesthetic. These new tools and accessories are fully compatible with all Trex® decking products and have also been rigorously tested and proven to work with most competitive decking options.

"This collection is poised to disrupt the industry by establishing Trex as a market leader in the decking hardware category,” said Adam Zambanini, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Trex Company. "Adding fasteners and finishing components to our portfolio solidifies Trex as a true and total one-stop supplier for decking, railing and accessories.”

New products will begin rolling out this month with the introduction of the patent pending Trex Hideaway® Butt Joint Clip. Designed specifically for use where deck boards meet over a single joist, this specialized clip ensures perfect alignment and a strong connection without the hassle of additional joists and fasteners. The extra-wide "wings” of the clip provide the same secure connection as two standard hidden fasteners, so that just one clip is required per side. Additionally, the clip’s "shoulders” provide the support of two joists, eliminating the need for a sister joist in end-to-end deck board applications and resulting in quicker deck installation without compromising aesthetics.

Next up this spring will be the introduction of Trex Hideaway® Deck Plugs and Trex Hideaway® Fascia Plugs. These first-to-market collated plugs feature proprietary construction and are made from the same decking shell material, embossing rolls and pigments used to create Trex decking and fascia. Painstakingly crafted to deliver impeccable color and texture matches for the entire Trex decking collection, these exclusive plugs create a virtually undetectable finish. Included in this collection will be the first – and only – Trex-approved plug option for use with Trex Enhance® scalloped deck boards. With these specially designed plugs, contractors no longer have to rely on locator tools to ensure safe and effective installation, giving them the ability to conceal fasteners anywhere on the deck.

The rest of the Trex Hideaway Fastener Collection will roll out later this year, including:

Trex Hideaway ® Color-Match Composite Decking and Fascia Screws (patent pending) – Engineered specifically for Trex decks, these fasteners feature ultimate color matches with all Trex decking and fascia lines along with a unique design that delivers optimal stability, increased drive speed and a mushroom-free finish. Screws feature Phillips’ patented HEXSTIX ®* technology for optimal accuracy and STICK-TIGHT ® technology to guarantee the perfect bit fit with every drive. These screws also resist stripping, rusting and fading, making them ideal for use on deck borders, breaker boards, picture frames, stairs and the field of a deck where they blend in with their surroundings to create a harmonious look.

– Engineered specifically for Trex decks, these fasteners feature ultimate color matches with all Trex decking and fascia lines along with a unique design that delivers optimal stability, increased drive speed and a mushroom-free finish. Screws feature Phillips’ patented HEXSTIX technology for optimal accuracy and STICK-TIGHT technology to guarantee the perfect bit fit with every drive. These screws also resist stripping, rusting and fading, making them ideal for use on deck borders, breaker boards, picture frames, stairs and the field of a deck where they blend in with their surroundings to create a harmonious look. Trex Hideaway ® Counterbore Bits (patent pending) – Durably designed in color-coded options for fastening Trex color-match fascia screws and decking and fascia plugs, these new counterbore bits feature forged spade designs for enhanced durability. An innovative rotating wing on each bit delivers a swift, efficient cut while ensuring material removal to prevent scratching the deck or fascia surface.

– Durably designed in color-coded options for fastening Trex color-match fascia screws and decking and fascia plugs, these new counterbore bits feature forged spade designs for enhanced durability. An innovative rotating wing on each bit delivers a swift, efficient cut while ensuring material removal to prevent scratching the deck or fascia surface. Trex Hideaway ® Depth Setters (patent pending) – Specifically engineered and labeled for decking and fascia applications, these depth setters are equipped with the Phillips HEXSTIX Drive System, allowing installers to drill to the correct depth quickly and precisely, every time. Made with high-quality materials, each setter is incredibly durable and protected by a glass-filled nylon sheath and rubber bumpers to prevent wear and to avoid marring the deck surface during installation.

– Specifically engineered and labeled for decking and fascia applications, these depth setters are equipped with the Phillips HEXSTIX Drive System, allowing installers to drill to the correct depth quickly and precisely, every time. Made with high-quality materials, each setter is incredibly durable and protected by a glass-filled nylon sheath and rubber bumpers to prevent wear and to avoid marring the deck surface during installation. Trex Hideaway® HEXSTIX® Drive Bit – Designed for precision, the HEXSTIX HS20 Drive Bit works seamlessly with Trex Hideaway Composite Decking & Fascia Screws, ensuring a stable, wobble-free connection with every use.

In addition to these new fasteners and accessories, Trex will continue to offer its universal starter and fastener clips, router bit, and award-winning Trex® Universal Fastener One-Step Installation Tool.

"These new components join our already successful Trex Hideaway Hidden Fasteners to round out the most robust fastening offering of any composite decking brand,” noted Zambanini. "These additions also bring meaningful innovation to what has been a relatively stagnant category, delivering improved performance, durability and ease of use. They afford greater quality control for installers and give our channel partners a competitive advantage by allowing them to deliver end-to-end solutions from one supplier for a seamless, worry-free deck-building experience from the joists up.”

The Trex Hideaway Fastener Collection comes with the durability and protection of the world’s #1 composite decking brand. Components are backed by the same limited warranties as the decking they secure. When paired with Trex Transcend® decking, fasteners and accessories are backed by 50 years of assurance. With Trex Select® or Trex Enhance® decking, they are backed by 35 and 25 years, respectively.

For more information about the new Trex Hideaway Fastener Collection, visit Trex.com.

