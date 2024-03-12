Trex Transcend® Lineage™ Composite Decking Recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Sustainable Innovation Awards

Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] was recognized as a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Sustainable Innovation Awards for its innovative Trex Transcend® Lineage™ decking. The full list of awards can be found on https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/a46106345/sustainable-innovation-awards-2024/.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312963395/en/

Trex Transcend® Lineage™ (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are extremely honored to receive this recognition from Good Housekeeping because it highlights our ongoing commitment to providing homeowners with high-quality, eco-friendly outdoor living products that not only enhance their outdoor living experience but also contribute to a more sustainable future,” said Leslie Adkins, group vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex Company.

Made from 95% recycled and reclaimed materials, Trex Transcend Lineage represents the brand’s coolest decking yet – literally. Engineered with heat-mitigating technology in the shell, Lineage boards reflect the sun to keep the surface cooler*. This premium composite decking also features an elevated aesthetic with subtle hues and elegant graining that delivers an unmatched natural appearance.

Enhancing its appeal to eco-minded consumers, Trex Transcend Lineage offers the look and feel of real wood, but without the environmental impact of deforestation. Boards are comprised of upcycled polyethylene plastic film and industrial wood scrap, making Lineage an environmentally friendly choice that feels as good as it looks.

Like all Trex decking, Lineage boards are engineered with a proprietary, high-traffic formulation and ultra-durable integrated shell that resists stains, scratches and mold. They won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter like wood – and upkeep is hassle-free. No sanding, staining or painting is ever needed, and spills wash off easily with just soap and water. For added peace of mind, Lineage decking is backed by a 50-year limited warranty.

Trex Transcend Lineage is offered in five nature-inspired hues and available through specialty dealers and major home centers nationwide. To find a retailer near you, go to https://www.trex.com/find-trex/. To learn more about the full range of Trex outdoor living products, visit Trex.com.

*Although Trex Transcend Lineage is designed to be cooler than most other composite decking products of a similar color, on a hot sunny day, it will get hot. On hot days, care should be taken to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface, especially with young children and those with special needs.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking** 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024), as well as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

**Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2024 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312963395/en/