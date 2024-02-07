Tri Counties Bank Donates $100,000 to Redding Regional Cancer Center

Tri Counties Bank announced the donation of $100,000 to Mercy Foundation North to support a new Regional Cancer Center in Redding, California. Dignity Health, the parent organization of Mercy Medical Center Redding, will build the new $70 million project, which is expected to open in early 2026. Mercy Foundation North is conducting a $10 million community campaign to support the project.

Tri Counties Bank presents a $100,000 check to Mercy Foundation North to support the new Regional Cancer Center in Redding, California. Pictured from left to right: Rick Smith, President and CEO at Tri Counties Bank; Michelle Martin Streeby, Director of Philanthropy at Mercy Foundation North; Danna Prater, Director of Community Development at Tri Counties Bank; Joe Cullis, Regional Manager at Tri Counties Bank; Jake Mangas, President and Chief Philanthropy Officer at Mercy Foundation North; and Drew Costa, Community Development Officer at Tri Counties Bank. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Cancer Center’s goal is to alleviate the stress of travel and allow for comprehensive, patient-centered treatment and support in one convenient location. It is expected to allow the hospital to serve 38 percent more cancer patients, from 1,300 to 1,800 each year, and will offer cancer treatment options including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy.

"This partnership will ensure patients receive the close-to-home care that they need, while aiding economic growth for the residents of Shasta and surrounding rural counties,” said Rick Smith, President and CEO of Tri Counties Bank.

Tri Counties Bank has a long history of supporting Mercy Foundation North projects, including:

The purchase of new, upgraded equipment for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU);

The expansion and renovation of Mercy Mt. Shasta’s Emergency Department;

The purchase of respiratory equipment for patients in Shasta and Tehama counties who suffer from respiratory diseases and ailments; and

Nutrition programs for seniors through the Dignity Health Connected Living Agency.

"Mercy Foundation North is deeply grateful for the tremendous support Tri Counties Bank has given to advancing healthcare in the North State," said Jake Mangas, president of Mercy Foundation North. "This impactful gift to the Regional Cancer Center campaign will help cancer patients receive treatments in one location and make a significant difference to the wellbeing of cancer patients and their families."

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of almost $10 billion and nearly 50 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, access to approximately 40,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced mobile and online banking. Tri Counties Bank participates in the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund’s BankOn program that seeks to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

About Mercy Foundation North

Mercy Foundation North (MFN) is a not-for-profit philanthropic organization located in Redding, sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy, and is dedicated to supporting their activities throughout the North State. MFN serves as the philanthropic arm for Mercy Medical Center Redding, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, and Connected Living, an agency that serves senior citizens. Visit SupportMercyNorth.org to learn more.

