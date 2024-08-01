Tri Counties Bank Launches Basic Needs Drive Supporting California Community College Students

Tri Counties Bank announced today the launch of its Community Cares Basic Needs Drive, in partnership with the Foundation for California Community Colleges. The Community Cares Basic Needs Drive – which will help provide basic needs supplies to community college students – runs now through September 30, 2024, at Tri Counties Bank locations throughout California.

A recent study found that two out of three California community college students grapple with meeting at least one basic need. Fortunately, campuses are finding new ways to address these challenges – as of the 2022-2023 academic year, all California community colleges now host a Basic Needs Center, where students have access to food and hygiene supplies, public benefit information and application assistance, mental and health services, and more. Programs like the California Community Colleges Student Ambassador Program are also crucial in raising awareness of these resources to ensure students can meet their needs and focus on their educational and career goals.

"We were surprised to learn of the devastating challenges faced by many community college students in California,” said Rick Smith, President and CEO for Tri Counties Bank. "Donating essential items helps students save on everyday expenses, enabling them to allocate more funds towards food, housing, and other necessities.”

Donations can be dropped off at any Tri Counties Bank branch or purchased through an Amazon Wishlist. Monetary donations can be made online at TriCountiesBank.com/50 which go directly to the Foundation for California Community Colleges’ Student Ambassador Program.

The Community Cares Basic Needs Drive is collecting donations of the following (unopened) items:

Baby wipes

Diapers for children (all ages)

Tampons and sanitary pads

Unscented or neutral scented bar soap, shampoo, conditioner, and deodorant

Disposable razors

Toothbrushes, toothpaste, and mouthwash

"Our California community colleges and their Basic Needs Centers are doing important work across our campuses to remove barriers to student success,” said Keetha Mills, President and CEO of the Foundation for California Community Colleges. "This partnership with Tri Counties Bank exemplifies the community spirit needed to provide further holistic support for students, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

The Community Cares Basic Needs Drive is part of Tri Counties Bank’s 50th Anniversary celebration. To learn more about Tri Counties Bank’s 50th Anniversary initiative and the Basic Needs Drive, visit TriCountiesBank.com/50.

About Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, with assets of almost $10 billion and nearly 50 years of financial stability. Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for communities throughout California with a breadth of personal, small business and commercial banking services, plus an extensive branch network, access to approximately 40,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and advanced mobile and online banking. Tri Counties Bank participates in the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund’s BankOn program that seeks to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Visit TriCountiesBank.com to learn more. Member FDIC.

About the Foundation for California Community Colleges (FoundationCCC)

The Foundation for California Community Colleges works to benefit students, colleges, and communities by accelerating paths to economic and social mobility, strengthening communities, and reducing barriers to opportunities for all Californians. FoundationCCC is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization founded in 1998. It serves as the official statewide nonprofit organization supporting the California Community Colleges, the largest system of higher education in the nation. For more information, visit foundationccc.org.

