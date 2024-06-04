|
Tribunal cases to rise as UK firms push back on remote working, experts say
Some employers emboldened by ruling against FCA manager’s claim over working at home full-timeLawyers and HR experts expect an increase in employment tribunal cases as companies increasingly clamp down on working from home and staff become resentful that the flexibility they have enjoyed since the pandemic is being slowly rolled back.A number of companies are now advocating a full five-day return to the office, with others enforcing a minimum number of days in the workplace. Administrative staff at Boots, who previously worked in the office three days a week, will return to the office five days a week from September. Many US banks, such as Goldman Sachs, also expect senior staff to come in for the full week, and its chief executive, David Solomon, labelled remote working an “aberration”. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
