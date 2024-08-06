|
Trimble Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.316 billion, or $5.34 per share. This compares with $44.6 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151.9 million or $0.62 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.4% to $870.8 million from $993.6 million last year.
Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.316 Bln. vs. $44.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.34 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $870.8 Mln vs. $993.6 Mln last year.
