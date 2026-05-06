Trimble Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $98.9 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $66.7 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $186.9 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $939.9 million from $840.6 million last year.

Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $98.9 Mln. vs. $66.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $939.9 Mln vs. $840.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.78 To $ 0.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 938 M To $ 963 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.47 To $ 3.64 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.835 B To $ 3.915 B