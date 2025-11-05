Trimble Q3 Profit Surges, Raises Full-Year Outlook Above View

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB), a technology company, on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in profit for the third quarter of 2025, mainly driven by growth in its subscription and services business and lower non-operating losses. Both earnings and revenue topped Wall Street estimates, and the company raised its full-year outlook above expectations.

Net income surged to $111.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, from $40.6 million, or $0.16 per share, in the same quarter of 2024. The company recorded a smaller divestiture-related loss of $0.6 million, compared with a $22.6 million loss a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings rose to $194.7 million, or $0.81 per share, beating analysts' consensus estimate of $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income rose to $150.5 million from $116.4 million a year earlier.

Revenue grew 3% to $901.2 million from $875.8 million, supported by higher subscription and services revenue of $598.7 million, up from $568.2 million, partly offset by a decline in product revenue to $302.5 million from $307.6 million. The consensus estimate was $870.3 million.

For full-year 2025, Trimble now expects revenue between $3.545 billion and $3.585 billion, GAAP EPS of $1.69-$1.77, and non-GAAP EPS of $3.04-$3.12 — up from its prior outlook of revenue between $3.48 billion and $3.56 billion, GAAP EPS of $1.55-$1.70, and non-GAAP EPS of $2.90-$3.06. Analysts project EPS of $2.99 on revenue of $3.52 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue between $927 million and $967 million, GAAP EPS of $0.59-$0.67, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.91-$0.99, compared with analysts' expectations of $0.95 per share on revenue of $933.13 million.

Shares of Trimble rose more than 4% in pre-market trading, after closing at $78.60, down 1.22%, on Tuesday.