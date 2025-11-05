Trimble Navigation Aktie
WKN: 882295 / ISIN: US8962391004
|
05.11.2025 13:51:26
Trimble Q3 Profit Surges, Raises Full-Year Outlook Above View
(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB), a technology company, on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in profit for the third quarter of 2025, mainly driven by growth in its subscription and services business and lower non-operating losses. Both earnings and revenue topped Wall Street estimates, and the company raised its full-year outlook above expectations.
Net income surged to $111.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, from $40.6 million, or $0.16 per share, in the same quarter of 2024. The company recorded a smaller divestiture-related loss of $0.6 million, compared with a $22.6 million loss a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings rose to $194.7 million, or $0.81 per share, beating analysts' consensus estimate of $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Operating income rose to $150.5 million from $116.4 million a year earlier.
Revenue grew 3% to $901.2 million from $875.8 million, supported by higher subscription and services revenue of $598.7 million, up from $568.2 million, partly offset by a decline in product revenue to $302.5 million from $307.6 million. The consensus estimate was $870.3 million.
For full-year 2025, Trimble now expects revenue between $3.545 billion and $3.585 billion, GAAP EPS of $1.69-$1.77, and non-GAAP EPS of $3.04-$3.12 — up from its prior outlook of revenue between $3.48 billion and $3.56 billion, GAAP EPS of $1.55-$1.70, and non-GAAP EPS of $2.90-$3.06. Analysts project EPS of $2.99 on revenue of $3.52 billion.
Analysts expect earnings of $2.99 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue between $927 million and $967 million, GAAP EPS of $0.59-$0.67, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.91-$0.99, compared with analysts' expectations of $0.95 per share on revenue of $933.13 million.
Shares of Trimble rose more than 4% in pre-market trading, after closing at $78.60, down 1.22%, on Tuesday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Trimble Navigationmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Trimble Navigationmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Trimble Navigation
|68,18
|-0,26%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.