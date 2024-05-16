|
16.05.2024 20:20:01
Trinity Biotech Announces Strategic Collaboration With Medical AI Co. PulseAI
(RTTNews) - Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB), a commercial stage biotechnology company, Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with medical artificial intelligence company PulseAI to improve its recently acquired continuous glucose monitor biosensor technology.
Under this collaboration, Trinity Biotech will provide a pool of unique multi-parameter CGM datasets from Trinity Biotech's existing biosensor database to PulseAI. The data will be used to support the design and implementation of Trinity Biotech's AI-driven health & wellness analytics platform.
Trinity Biotech Chief Technology Officer, Dr Gary Keating, stated, "This collaboration will deliver important insights as we develop our AI driven analytical platform. This project will harness the potential of using additional personalised data from in, on and around the body to enhance the utility of continuous glucose measurements, improving the user experience, increasing satisfaction, and providing superior metabolic insights."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Trinity Biotech plc (Spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Start mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Am Mittag Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Trinity Biotech-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Trinity Biotech von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite steigt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Optimismus in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ Composite am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Trinity Biotech plc (Spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.