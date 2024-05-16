Trinity Biotech Announces Strategic Collaboration With Medical AI Co. PulseAI

(RTTNews) - Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB), a commercial stage biotechnology company, Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with medical artificial intelligence company PulseAI to improve its recently acquired continuous glucose monitor biosensor technology.

Under this collaboration, Trinity Biotech will provide a pool of unique multi-parameter CGM datasets from Trinity Biotech's existing biosensor database to PulseAI. The data will be used to support the design and implementation of Trinity Biotech's AI-driven health & wellness analytics platform.

Trinity Biotech Chief Technology Officer, Dr Gary Keating, stated, "This collaboration will deliver important insights as we develop our AI driven analytical platform. This project will harness the potential of using additional personalised data from in, on and around the body to enhance the utility of continuous glucose measurements, improving the user experience, increasing satisfaction, and providing superior metabolic insights."