Trinseo Announces New Receivables Financing Facility from KKR

Trinseo PLC ("Trinseo” or "the Company”)(NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today announced that a special purpose finance entity, Styron Receivables Funding Designated Activity Company, has entered into a $150 million non-recourse financing facility with credit funds and accounts managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm. The facility, which is collateralized by trade receivables originated by Trinseo and its subsidiaries, replaces a prior financing facility of the same size that matures in November 2025.

"We are thrilled to have the support of a leading capital provider like KKR,” said Frank Bozich, President and CEO of Trinseo. "While this facility replaces a previous one of the same size, it has no minimum liquidity covenants and extends the maturity by more than two years, to December 2027. This provides us with additional financial flexibility for the next several years as we continue to transform our portfolio.”

"We are pleased to use our deep experience in global receivables financing to provide Trinseo with capital to support its continued growth and ability to supply critical materials to a variety of essential markets globally,” said Giacomo Picco, a Managing Director at KKR.

