Truist Financial Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWMZ / ISIN: US89832Q1094
|
17.12.2025 04:30:50
Truist Financial Authorizes $10 Bln Share Repurchase Program
(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) announced that its board has authorized a new share-repurchase program of up to $10 billion of the company's outstanding common stock. The authorization is effective immediately and does not have an expiration date.
The authorization replaces the prior share-repurchase program, which had approximately $1.5 billion in common stock repurchases remaining, and reflects Truist's ongoing commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders while maintaining strong capital levels to support clients and communities, the company said.
