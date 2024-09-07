|
07.09.2024 22:14:00
Trump Media Stock Hits a New Low, and This Might Not Be the Bottom
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) have been sliding in recent months, hitting new lows as investors have turned bearish on this once high-flying stock.It might seem like a good buying opportunity for fans of the former president, but they will want to take a closer look at the business since there is still plenty of risk, and the stock could fall even lower in the months ahead.Former President Donald Trump is the majority owner of Trump Media, and as of this writing, a lockup agreement prevents Trump and other insiders from selling their shares of the company since it went public so recently.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
