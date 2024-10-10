Trump Media Unveils Truth+ Streaming App For Android Devices

(RTTNews) - Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, announced Thursday the launch of an app for Android mobile devices to access the Truth+ TV streaming platform.

Truth+, which is now available in the Google Play Store, offers TV programming to Android users focusing on news, entertainment, faith-based content, weather, documentaries, children's content, and more. It features both linear TV channels and Video on Demand or VOD.

Truth+ adds additional content and numerous new features including VOD, live TV rewind with visual thumbnails, catch-up TV for up to seven days, network DVR, and a Spanish language interface option.

TMTG said it plans to introduce Truth+ native apps for iOS mobile devices and for a wide range of connected TV platforms including Samsung, LG, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire devices in the near future.

As the rollout progresses, the company said it will continue stress and beta testing the streaming technology while collecting input from users and to announce when testing is finished and the rollout is complete.

Android device users can download the Truth+ app from the Google Play Store and log in with their current Truth Social credentials to watch streaming on Truth+. Users without a Truth Social account can create one on the Truth+ app.