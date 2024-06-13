Trust for the National Mall and Humana Bring Pickleball Back to the National Mall for Second Year with an Expanded Footprint

The Trust for the National Mall, Humana (NYSE: HUM), and the Humana Foundation announced today that the National Mall of Pickleball is returning to America’s Front Yard, the National Mall, for a second year with two additional courts and the professional D.C. Pickleball Team’s (DCPT) newest roster, including Dekel Bar, Rachel Rohrabacher, James Ignatowich and Allyce Jones. This year’s event, happening from September 27 to September 29, 2024, on eleven temporary courts at the JFK Hockey Fields, is themed "One for the Ages” which will celebrate a new generation of pickleball that is for all ages.

Pickleball is an activity that seems to defy the recent trends and headlines. According to the 2023 Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) Topline Participation Report, for three years in a row, pickleball has remained the fastest growing sport in America. SFIA’s 2022 report states that nearly half of all regular pickleball players are ages 55+, with the remaining half representing players ages 6 to 54. This nearly even split among age groups demonstrates how pickleball is truly a sport for all ages – bringing generations together and creating connections on the court.

More often than not, these generations are playing with one another, either as teammates or across the court from one another, which makes for a more meaningful experience.

"Last September, we demonstrated the power of one of our country’s most treasured places—the National Mall—as a gathering place for all when we brought America’s fastest growing sport of pickleball to it,” said Bruce Broussard, CEO of Humana. "As we planned for this year’s event and the impact we wanted to have, we reflected on this iconic space and what it represents. It seems fitting to celebrate and honor a dynamic that is both natural to the pickleball world and also one of the National Mall’s greatest legacies—creating experiences for people to live healthy and active lifestyles and make social connections across generations. We hope the second annual National Mall of Pickleball will inspire everyone, picklers or not, to form and nurture their own relationships for the benefit of themselves and our society.”

To demonstrate the power and impact of intergenerational relationships, the Trust is searching for America’s first-ever Ultimate Pickleball Duos – pairs of picklers from different generations who have a love of pickleball and have fostered a meaningful relationship on and off the courts. Over the next eight weeks, duos can submit their stories that highlight the role pickleball has played in their intergenerational relationship for a chance to play on Center Court in the first-ever Search for the Ultimate Duo at the 2024 National Mall of Pickleball. Six duos will be selected from across the country with inspiring stories of combatting age segregation through pickleball to win an all-expense-paid trip to the National Mall of Pickleball. Winners will be announced on August 8, 2024, in honor of National Pickleball Day. For more details and official terms of the contest, please visit NationalMall.org/pickleballultimateduo.

"We are thrilled to host the second annual National Mall of Pickleball and once again welcome thousands of picklers and fans to the National Mall. We are grateful to our committed and innovative partners at Humana who, through the National Mall of Pickleball are bringing the game for everyone to the place for everyone,” said Catherine Townsend, President and CEO of the Trust for the National Mall. "There’s no better way, and no better place to celebrate pickleball and the importance of connection across generations than the National Mall. We welcome all to come experience this unique event and find out ways to give back to support our work to restore, preserve and enrich this treasured American space for generations to come.”

The National Mall is an iconic open space, and the symbol of American democracy where for over 100 years, Americans have gathered to play, learn, dream, and connect across cultures and generations, a space for all. To preserve this vibrant space where everyone can connect, be active, and live their healthiest lives, The Trust for the National Mall, Humana and the Humana Foundation are partnering to bring awareness to its mission of preserving the National Mall’s history, relevance and the importance of facilitating connections across generations.

This year’s free, three-day event will build on last year's success and will again include on-site pickleball lessons and clinics with the pros, opportunities for walk on play, advance court sign-ups, dynamic programming, and a DCPT showcase.

Players and fans will be invited to donate or start a fundraiser to support the Trust for the National Mall’s work to help preserve and protect the National Mall as a vibrant space for all to connect, unite, reflect, and recreate. Donations will support the Trust’s mission with the National Park Service and will fund restoration and sustainability projects, educational enrichment programs and their award-winning Volunteers-In-Parks volunteer programming on the National Mall.

To learn more about the National Mall of Pickleball, please visit https://nationalmall.org/pickleball. Stay tuned for exciting updates on programming, schedule of events, special guest players and commentators, and to learn about when the limited number of sign-ups for court reservations and clinics will go live to the public.

About Trust for the National Mall

As the leading nonprofit, nonpartisan philanthropic partner of the National Park Service dedicated to restoring, preserving, and enriching the National Mall, the Trust brings expertise, private funding, and in-kind support to time-sensitive restoration and sustainability projects. The Trust also mobilizes a volunteer operation to provide educational opportunities to ensure that the National Mall endures and evolves as a vibrant civic stage for all. With over 36 million annual visits, the National Mall’s aging infrastructure and outdated visitor amenities are in urgent need of repair and improvement as we approach America’s historic 250th anniversary in 2026. To learn more and to support our mission visit www.nationalmall.org| information@nationalmall.org | @thenationalmall

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. and is focused on health equity, working to eliminate unjust, avoidable and unnecessary barriers in health and healthcare. The Foundation fosters evidence-based collaborations and investments that help people in underserved communities live connected, healthy lives. As a steward of good health, the Foundation creates healthy emotional connections for people and communities and is shaping a healthier approach to nutrition to support lifelong well-being. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana Inc. and the Humana Foundation believe everyone should have access to the tools and support needed to have a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. Our commitment to improving health outcomes for all – our members and patients, employees, the communities we serve, the healthcare system, and the environment - is the foundation of our Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact platform.

