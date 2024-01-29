|
29.01.2024 13:25:46
TScan Appoints Jason Amello As CFO
(RTTNews) - TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) on Monday announced the appointment of Jason A. Amello as its Chief Financial Officer.
Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, expressed confidence in Amello's corporate experience, emphasizing the strategic timing of his appointment as the company advances its clinical-stage programs.
With nearly three decades of expertise in financial strategy, business development, and operations in the biotechnology industry, Amello joins TScan from Candel Therapeutics, Inc., where he served as the Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.
Prior to this, he held various finance leadership positions at Saniona AB, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., and Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (now Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.), overseeing multiple equity and debt financings, an IPO, and contributing to a merger of equals. Before that, Amello held multiple finance leadership positions at Genzyme Corporation (acquired by Sanofi AG), including Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer from 2000 to 2011.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TScan Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|5,24
|4,38%
