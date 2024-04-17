Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
TScan Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Public Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,472,581 shares of voting common stock at a public offering price of the market price of $7.1300 per share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 18,577,419 shares of voting common stock at a price to the public of $7.1299 per pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of the voting common stock. The gross proceeds to TScan are expected to be approximately $150.1 million. The offering is expected to close on or about April 19, 2024.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. Following the offering, the company expects existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will enable it to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the fourth quarter of 2026.

