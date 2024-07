TSMC Q2 Profit, Revenues Climb

(RTTNews) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. (TSM) Thursday reported that its second-quarter net income climbed 36.3 percent to NT$247.85 billion from last year's NT$181.80 billion. Earnings per share were NT$9.56 or $1.48 per ADR unit for the quarter, higher than last year's NT$7.01.

Consolidated revenue climbed 40.1 percent to NT$673.51 billion from NT$480.84 billion a year ago.

Sequentially, net income grew 9.9 percent and revenues went up 13.6 percent from the first quarter.

In US dollars, second-quarter revenue was $20.82 billion, which increased 32.8 percent year-over-year and 10.3 percent from the previous quarter.

