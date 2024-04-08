TSMC Secures $6.6 Bln Funding From U.S. Commerce Dept. For Semiconductor Production

(RTTNews) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) announced on Monday that it received an award from the U.S. Department of Commerce, under the CHIPS and Science Act, for Semiconductor Production in Phoenix, Arizona.

The agreement includes direct funding of up to $6.6 billion, with plans for TSMC to receive up to $5 billion in loans.

TSMC revealed its plans to build a third chip fabrication plant in TSMC Arizona which will increase the total capital expenditure at the Arizona site to over $65 billion.

The first fab at TSMC Arizona is scheduled to start production with 4nm technology in the first half of 2025.

The second fab will produce chips using advanced 2nm process technology featuring next-generation nanosheet transistors, beginning production in 2028.

The third fab will manufacture chips using 2nm or more advanced processes, with production starting by the end of 2030.

TSMC Arizona's three fabs are expected to create approximately 6,000 high-tech, high-wage jobs, contributing to a competitive global semiconductor ecosystem.

This ecosystem will offer leading U.S. companies access to domestically produced, state-of-the-art semiconductor products from a top-tier semiconductor foundry.