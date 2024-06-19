|
20.06.2024 00:54:17
TSX Drops To 14-week Low
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended at a 14-week low on Wednesday after a lackluster session, as investors looked for direction and largely stayed reluctant to make significant moves.
With the U.S. markets closed for Juneteenth holiday, and no big economic data to trigger any big activity, the market remained subdued right through the day's session.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 94.40 points or 0.44% at 21,516.90. The index briefly moved into positive territory in early trades but retreated soon.
All the sectoral indices ended in red, with healthcare and industrials indicators suffering the most, falling 1.11% and 0.95% respectively.
AtkinsRealis Group Inc (ATRL.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) ended lower by 1 to 2%.
Calian Group (CGY.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO) gained 1 to 2%.
