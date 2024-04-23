TSX Ends Higher For 5th Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a fifth straight session, as investors picked up stocks amid easing concerns on the geopolitical front, and positive lead from Wall Street.

Weak U.S. PMI data raised hopes that the U.S. central bank will start reducing rates sometime soon.

Technology stocks turned in a fine performance, tracking the Nasdaq. Healthcare, communications, consumer discretionary and industrials shares too were in demand. A few stocks from energy, consumer staples, financials and materials sectors posted notable gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 22,051.15 intraday, ended the day's session with a gain of 139.76 points or 0.64% at 22,011.72.

Technology stocks Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) rallied 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Bitfarms (BITF.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) gained 2 to 3.4%.

Healthcare stock Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) surged more than 7%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended 0.7% up.

SNC-Lavalin Group (ATRL.TO) gained 3.7%. The company, now known as AtkinsRéalis, announced that it has bagged a contract from the Groupe Heritage Ile-d'Orleans to support the development of the new Ile d'Orleans Bridge over the St. Lawrence River in Quebec.

Cargojet (CJT.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO) and Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) ended higher by 2 to 4.6%.

Among the losers, Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) ended down 4.7%. Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO) settled lower by 3.4%. Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO) also ended notably lower.