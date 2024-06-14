Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
TSX Ends Lower Again, Sheds About 1.7% In Week

(RTTNews) - Despite recovering from early lows, the Canadian market ended weak on Friday, hurt by losses in consumer staples and communications sectors.

Uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates, and concerns on the political front in Europe weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 21,486.83, losing more than 200 points in the process, ended the session with a loss of 59.01 points or 0.27% at 21,639.10. The index shed about 1.7% in the week.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), BCE Inc (BCE.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) ended down by 2.5 to 4%.

Among the gainers, CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) rallied 5.4% and 4.5%, respectively. Cargojet (CJT.TO) climbed 4.1% and goeasy (GSY.TO) gained about 3.3%.

Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) also posted strong gains.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's manufacturing sales rose 1.2% from a month earlier in April, rebounding from a 2.1% decline in the previous month. Wholesale sales in Canada were up 2.4% in April, from -1.1% in March.

