TSX Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended marginally down on Monday, despite recovering from early lows. Consumer discretionary, healthcare, energy and materials shares were the major losers.

The mood was cautious right through the day's session with investors looking ahead to the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, and a slew of crucial economic data, for direction.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 13.18 points or 0.06% at 20,318.36, recovering from a low of 20,209.28.

Healthcare stocks Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) lost 4.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary stock Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) plunged nearly 11% after the company announced leadership changes. The company announced that Glenn J. Chamandy has left his position as President and Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. Vince Tyra has been appointed President and CEO effective February 12, 2024.

Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) ended 4.4% down, Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO) drifted down 3.6%, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) ended 2.7% down, and Brp Inc (DOO.TO) closed lower by about 2.4%.

Energy stocks Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO), Topaz Energy (TPZ.TO), Precision Drilling (PD.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) ended down 2.5 to 3.1%.

In the materials sector, Novagold Resources (NG.TO) and Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) both lost about 8.9%. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), Orla Mining (OLA.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO), Filo Mining (SIL.TO) and K92 Mining Inc (KNT.TO) ended lower by 3 to 5.3%.

ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and EQB Inc (EQB.TO) gained 1.3 to 3%.