|
28.02.2024 23:48:32
TSX Ends Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly lower on Wednesday with investors digesting earnings updates and awaiting the data on Canadian GDP and manufacturing activity due later in the week.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened on a weak note, briefly moved above the flat line around noon but retreated soon and eventually ended the day's session at 21,243.77 with a loss of 75.13 points or 0.35%.
National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) climbed 2.3%. The bank reported first-quarter net income of $922 million, up 5% from $876 million in the first quarter of 2023. First-quarter diluted earnings per share stood at $2.59 compared to $2.47 in the first quarter of 2023.
Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) bank reported net income of $3.6 billion for the quarter ended January 31, 2024, up $449 million or 14% from the prior year. Adjusted net income was $4.1 billion in the first quarter, down 5% from a year ago. The stock edged down marginally.
George Weston Ltd (WN.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $342 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down $27 million or 7.3% from the year-ago quarter. The stock ended down 1.44%.
MDA Ltd. (MDA.TO) gained about 0.6%. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of C$13.5 million, up from C$8.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The company expects revenue of C$205 million to C$215 million in the first quarter of the current year.
Parkland Corporation (PKI.TO) dropped more than 6%. Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Russel Metals (RUS.TO) and goeasy (GSY.TO) lost 2 to 4%.
Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFJ.TO), Boyd Group Companies (BYD.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) gained 1.6 to 2%.
Data from Statistics Canada showed the nation's seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to C$ 1.62 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the upwardly revised gap of C$ 4.74 billion in the previous period.
A separate data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose by 3.8% year-on-year to $1,212 in December 2023, slowing from a revised 3.9% growth in the previous month.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationszahlen im Blick: US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- ATX fällt zum Handelsende deutlich zurück -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb weiter auf Rekordkurs. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.