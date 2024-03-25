25.03.2024 21:49:08

TSX Fails To Hold Early Gains, Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market failed to hold early gains and ended lower on Monday, pulled down by losses in healthcare, industrials, utilities and consumer discretionary stocks.

A firm display by energy stocks helped limit market's downside.

The overall mood remains a bit cautious with investors awaiting a slew of crucial U.S. and Canadian economic data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 41.80 points or 0.19% at 21,942.28, coming off the day's high of 22,069.13.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) plunged more than 7%. Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) tanked nearly 20%.

Industrials shares Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), GFL Environmental (GFL.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) lost 1.3 to 3%.

Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO), down 7.3%, was the biggest loser in the Utilities Index. Innergex Renewable Energy (INE.TO) and Transalta Corp (TA.TO) lost 2.88% and 2.28%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary stocks Brp Inc (DOO.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) lost 2.56% and 2.48%, respectively.

Energy stocks Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO) both ended higher by 4%. Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CP.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Pason Systems (PSI.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzte Karwoche: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bleibt auf Rekordkurs. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen