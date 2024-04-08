TSX Recovers After Early Setback, Ends Slightly Down

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market recovered from early lows and settled just marginally down on Monday as investors stayed largely cautious ahead of some crucial economic events, including Bank of Canada's monetary policy announcement.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting is due on Wednesday. Data on U.S. consumer and producer price inflation, and the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement are also due later in the week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 22,178.67 early on in the session, ended down 4.08 points at 22,260.30.

Utilities, industrials and real estate stocks were among the notable gainers. Healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks were weak.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended nearly 7% down. Filo Corp (FIL.TO) drifted down 3%. Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Ag Growth Corporation (AFN.TO), Calian Group (CGY.TO) and Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO) lost 2 to 2.7%.

Franco Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) also ended notably lower.

Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA.TO) soared 32.3% after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States for potential debt financing of up to $1.8 billion through EXIM's Make More in America and China and Transformational Exports Program initiatives.

Goeasy (GSY.TO) rallied nearly 4.5%. Dayforce (DAY.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) and TFI International (TFII.TO) also closed with strong gains.