Tulikivi Corporation has appointed Mikko Kuoppa as the head of the sauna business and a member of the company's management team

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21.10.2024 AT 9:00



Appointment to Tulikivi Corporation’s Management Team

Tulikivi Corporation has appointed Mikko Kuoppa (43 years old, Bachelor of Engineer) as the head of the sauna business and a member of the company’s management team starting from 21.10.2024.

Mikko Kuoppa has previously held management positions at BMI Group, responsible for the sales of Icopal and Ormax brands. Most recently, Kuoppa worked at BMI Group’s headquarters in London, responsible for the company’s customer engagement and business development programs.

The head of the sauna business is a new position. In this role, he reports to CEO Heikki Vauhkonen.

CEO Heikki Vauhkonen: "Growing the revenue of the sauna business is one of Tulikivi’s three strategic initiatives. In the coming years, we will focus on growth by building distribution channels both domestically and in exports, and by bringing new products to the market.

Mikko Kuoppa: "I have spent almost my entire career in the sales and customer development of building products, with the last two years in Europe and Asia. This supports success in the role. Our goal is to elevate Tulikivi’s sauna business to a new level.”

TULIKIVI CORPORATION

For more information: CEO Heikki Vauhkonen, +358 40 524 5593

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media

www.tulikivi.com



