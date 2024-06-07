Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

DATE: June 7, 2024

On 06.06.2024 our Bank has signed a syndicated loan agreement with 367 days maturity in the amount of US $ 240,750,000 and € 178,600,000 comprising of two separate tranches. The loan which will be used for trade finance purposes has been executed with commitments received from 46 financial institutions from 22 countries. The all-in cost for USD and EUR tranches have been realized as SOFR + 2.50% and Euribor + 2.25% respectively.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

