Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

DATE: June 7, 2024

On 06.06.2024 our Bank has signed a syndicated loan agreement with 367 days maturity in the amount of US $ 240,750,000 and € 178,600,000 comprising of two separate tranches. The loan which will be used for trade finance purposes has been executed with commitments received from 46 financial institutions from 22 countries. The all-in cost for USD and EUR tranches have been realized as SOFR + 2.50% and Euribor + 2.25% respectively.

