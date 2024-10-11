|
11.10.2024 12:27:49
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Prospectus - Summary
DATE: October 11, 2024
Accordingly, the “Summary”, which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of “Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants” is enclosed herewith.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: Prospectus - Summary
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|352509
|EQS News ID:
|2007093
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
11.10.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus – Capital Markets Instrument Note (EQS Group)
|
11.10.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus – Comparative amendment text of Issuer Information Document (EQS Group)
|
11.10.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary (EQS Group)
|
10.10.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)
|
10.10.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Early Redemption of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
10.10.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
07.10.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
01.10.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|2,92
|-15,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.