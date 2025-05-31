Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
|
31.05.2025 14:41:09
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings
DATE: May 30, 2025
The international rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed on May 30, 2025, Garanti BBVA's Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs at "BB-", also affirmed the outlook at Stable. Additionally, Fitch Ratings kept stable Garanti BBVA's Viability Rating at "bb-".
Bank’s current ratings are as follows:
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|391235
|EQS News ID:
|2148486
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
14:50
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices (EQS Group)
|
14:46
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)
|
14:41