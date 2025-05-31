Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

DATE: May 30, 2025

The international rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed on May 30, 2025, Garanti BBVA's Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs at "BB-", also affirmed the outlook at Stable. Additionally, Fitch Ratings kept stable Garanti BBVA's Viability Rating at "bb-".

Bank’s current ratings are as follows:

Fitch (30 May 2025) Current Previous Long Term FC IDR BB- / Stable Outlook BB- / Stable Outlook Short Term FC IDR B B Long Term TL IDR BB- / Stable Outlook BB- / Stable Outlook Short Term TL IDR B B Viability Rating bb- bb- Shareholder Support bb- bb- Long Term Senior unsecured notes BB- BB- Short Term Senior unsecured notes B B Subordinated notes B+ B+

