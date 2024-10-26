26.10.2024 09:12:50

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non Performing Loans Portfolio

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
26-Oct-2024 / 08:12 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non Performing Loans Portfolio

DATE: October 25, 2024

 

Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the interest amount;

 

  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 789.295.012,95 as of July 28-29 2024, to  Gelecek Varlık Yönetim A.Ş. for a total consideration of TL 235.700.000,00
  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 393.973.763,69 as of July 30, 2024, to  Ortak Varlık Yönetim A.Ş for a total consideration of TL 118.300.000,00

 

in three separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 354.000.000,00 .

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 355301
EQS News ID: 2016687

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

