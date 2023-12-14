TurnOnGreen Further Expands Its Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Across Hotels and Resorts

Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), dba TurnOnGreen, Inc. ("TurnOnGreen” or the "Company”), today announced the continued expansion of the Company’s electric vehicle ("EV”) charging infrastructure across multiple hotel properties in the United States. The Company has initiated new projects at an additional eight (8) hotels across North America, expanding the Company's EV charging infrastructure in response to the increased demand for Electric Vehicle charging options. The projects feature multiple high-power, networked EVP700G and EVP1100WG Level 2 EV chargers. Users can activate these chargers via the TurnOnGreen App, RFID cards, or by scanning a unique QR code displayed on each EV charger.

The new installations distributed across hotels in the United States include the following locations:

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Murphy - Murphy, NC

Quality Inn Danville - Danville, VA

Holiday Inn Express - Albemarei, NC

The Lismore Hotel - Eau Claire, WI

Home2 Suites by Hilton - Redding, CA

Best Western Forest Park Inn - Gilroy, CA

Best Western Kernasville - Kernasville, NC

Alisal Ranch Resort (Phase 2) - Solvang, CA

"Level 2 EV Charging is fast becoming an essential amenity for the hotel industry,” said TurnOnGreen President Marcus Charuvastra. "The flexibility, and customizability of our network, along with the dependability of our equipment and customer service provides hotel owner-operators with a variety of ways to attract new guests, increase revenue, and support the adoption of electric vehicles nationwide.”

TurnOnGreen offers scalable EV charging solutions to homes, businesses, and fleets across North America. The Company’s EV charging hardware, management software, and network services allow municipalities, businesses, and homeowners to monetize, track and report EV charger usage. TurnOnGreen charging systems maintain high standards in the market, are Energy Star Certified, and are backed by an internationally recognized certificate of safety and performance.

"TurnOnGreen continues to expand its charging network across North America, prioritizing segments that are in high demand with high probability of future expansion,” said Amos Kohn, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to focus on addressing major growth markets with an emphasis on workplace, fleet and hospitality sectors,” added Mr. Kohn.

In September of 2023, Hilton (NYSE:HLT) announced the planned roll out of 20,000 electric vehicle chargers across 2,000 hotels in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen Inc. (OTC: IMHC) designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and e-Mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen headquarters are located at Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

