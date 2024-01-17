TurnOnGreen Teams Up with Endliss Power to Exhibit at the InterSolar and Energy Storage North America Conference and Trade Show

Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), dba TurnOnGreen, Inc. ("TurnOnGreen” or the "Company”), today announced that the Company will exhibit at this year’s InterSolar North America and Energy Storage North America conference and trade show taking place January 17-19, 2024 in San Diego, California. TurnOnGreen will be exhibiting with California-based renewable energy solutions provider, Endliss Power, at booth #2248 from January 17-19, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117471549/en/

TurnOnGreen EVP1100 Level 2 Fast Charger 11kW 48A Ideal for residential and commercial EV charging Property of TurnOnGreen, Inc. All rights reserved @2023-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

InterSolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and Electric Vehicle ("EV”) charging infrastructure. The event, which is dedicated to accelerating the transition to green energy, features over 500 exhibitors, 125 speakers, and anticipates over 9,000 attendees over the course of the two-day show.

"Attending and exhibiting at the InterSolar show will provide TurnOnGreen with a platform to educate both residential and commercial property owners, as well as installation professionals, about our custom EV charging and energy storage solutions,” said TurnOnGreen President Marcus Charuvastra. "The customizability of our network solutions, along with the dependability of our equipment and availability of our customer service team offers property owners and installation professionals with an EV charging partner who can support them from procurement and installation through operation and maintenance.”

"TurnOnGreen continues to expand its base of industry partners in the solar and energy storage sectors,” said Amos Kohn, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to team up with Endliss Power at the InterSolar show to provide sustainable and eco-friendly comprehensive EV charging solutions addressing major growth markets with an emphasis on the workplace, fleet and hospitality sectors,” added Mr. Kohn.

TurnOnGreen offers scalable EV charging solutions to homes, businesses, and fleets across North America. The Company’s EV charging hardware, management software, and network services allow municipalities, businesses, and homeowners to monetize, track and report EV charger usage. TurnOnGreen charging systems maintain high standards in the market, are Energy Star Certified, and are backed by an internationally recognized certificate of safety and performance.

For more information on TurnOnGreen’s product line, please visit www.TurnOnGreen.com.

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen Inc. (OTC: IMHC) designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and e-Mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen headquarters are located at Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.TurnOnGreen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117471549/en/