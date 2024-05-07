Turnspire Capital Partners To Acquire Nutraceuticals Business Of Ashland

(RTTNews) - Turnspire Capital Partners said an affiliate has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the nutraceuticals business of Ashland Inc. (ASH). Completion of the deal is expected in the calendar third quarter of 2024.

Ashland Nutraceuticals is a provider of proprietary nutrition ingredients and custom formulation services that supplies a broad portfolio of both active ingredients and formulation aids to nutritional product companies. Ashland Nutraceuticals has approximately 500 employees located at four production facilities in New Jersey and Utah in the United States, and Tamaulipas, Mexico.