Tyson Foods Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $47 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $357 million, or $1 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $409 million or $1.15 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $13.860 billion from $13.565 billion last year.
Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $47 Mln. vs. $357 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $1 last year. -Revenue: $13.860 Bln vs. $13.565 Bln last year.
Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted operating earnings of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion, with a year-on-year sales growth of 2% to 4%.
For fiscal 2025, the food company has registered an adjusted operating income of $2.287 billion, on sales of $54.441 billion.
For the full year, Tyson Foods anticipates capital expenditure of $700 million to $1 billion.
TSN was up by 3.08% at $54.28 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
