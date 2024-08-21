u-blox and Nordian expand PointPerfect GNSS correction service to key Brazilian agricultural regions with new L-band satellite delivery

Expanded coverage enables real-time, high accuracy positioning crucial for precision agriculture and beyond.

Thalwil, Switzerland – August 21, 2024 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technology and services, and Nordian, a precision location technology company providing advanced GNSS hardware solutions and services for the South American market, have today announced the further expansion of the PointPerfect Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) correction service in Brazil by enabling L-band satellite delivery. Nordian sells PointPerfect services directly in Brazil and supports the local customer base.

Previously, the PointPerfect GNSS correction service in the country was only available via cellular connectivity, which was limited by insufficient national network coverage. Users in Brazil can now access PointPerfect through L-band satellite and accelerate time-to-market using Nordian’s Precisio OEM Board. This expanded delivery allows customers to access GNSS correction data streams reliably and cost-effectively also in regions without cellular coverage, enabling advanced navigation applications that require centimeter-level positioning accuracy.

PointPerfect is a PPP-RTK GNSS correction service that delivers 3-6cm accuracy and convergence in seconds on a continental scale with a 99.9% uptime reliability. This performance makes it a perfect solution for autonomous farming activities such as operating automated machinery, field mapping and monitoring, or in navigating autonomous mobile robotics.

PointPerfect provides flexible and affordable usage-based pricing plans instead of the rigid expensive annual subscriptions typically available in the market Customers benefit from lower operating costs by only paying for the service when they actually use it, such as during seeding and harvest seasons.

