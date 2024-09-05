|
05.09.2024 09:00:20
u-blox and Wireless Logic Ltd announce strategic collaboration to offer IoT connectivity services and eSIM solutions
|
u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): Partnership
Thalwil, Switzerland, and Hurley, United Kingdom – September 5, 2024 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, and Wireless Logic Ltd, Europe’s leading IoT connectivity platform provider, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the capabilities of IoT devices through Wireless Logic’s IoT network, Conexa, and u-blox’s advanced cellular modules.
This collaboration will empower businesses and developers by providing seamless, robust, and scalable connectivity solutions, addressing the growing demand for reliable IoT deployments across various industries, including automotive, industrial, healthcare, and smart cities.
Key highlights of the collaboration:
About u-blox:
Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com)
u‑blox media contact:
About Wireless Logic Ltd:
For more information, visit: www.wirelesslogic.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1976041
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1976041 05.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu u-blox AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu u-blox AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|u-blox AG
|73,80
|-0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.