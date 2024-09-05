u-blox AG / Key word(s): Partnership

u-blox and Wireless Logic Ltd announce strategic collaboration to offer IoT connectivity services and eSIM solutions



September 5, 2024



Thalwil, Switzerland, and Hurley, United Kingdom – September 5, 2024 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, and Wireless Logic Ltd, Europe’s leading IoT connectivity platform provider, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the capabilities of IoT devices through Wireless Logic’s IoT network, Conexa, and u-blox’s advanced cellular modules. This collaboration will empower businesses and developers by providing seamless, robust, and scalable connectivity solutions, addressing the growing demand for reliable IoT deployments across various industries, including automotive, industrial, healthcare, and smart cities. Key highlights of the collaboration: Enhanced IoT connectivity: By integrating Wireless Logic’s industry-leading IoT connectivity network, Conexa, into select u-blox cellular modules, customers will benefit from superior network reliability, extensive global coverage, and the flexibility to switch between multiple mobile networks via eSIM without the need for physical SIM card changes.

Scalability and flexibility: The combined offering will guarantee unparalleled scalability and flexibility, making it easier for businesses to deploy IoT solutions at scale. The ability to manage and monitor connectivity through Wireless Logic’s intuitive platform will provide users with greater control and visibility over their IoT deployments.

Accelerated time-to-market: The combination of Wireless Logic’s connectivity services with u-blox’s cellular modules will streamline the development process for IoT devices, reducing time-to-market and enabling faster deployment of innovative solutions. About u-blox:

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com) u‑blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Strategy

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com About Wireless Logic Ltd:

Wireless Logic is Europe’s leading IoT connectivity platform provider, managing over 14 million IoT subscriptions worldwide. They offer a wide range of connectivity solutions including multi-network cellular, satellite, and LPWAN, along with secure and scalable management platforms. Active in 165 countries and direct partnerships with 50 mobile networks, they provide reach into more than 750 networks across the globe. For more information, visit: www.wirelesslogic.com



