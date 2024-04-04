|
04.04.2024 09:00:03
u-blox incorporates newest Nordic Semiconductor Bluetooth chips in two new compact modules
|
u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Thalwil, Switzerland – April 4, 2024 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced two additions to its Bluetooth LE portfolio, ALMA-B1 and NORA-B2. The modules are based on the latest generation nRF54 Series Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) from Nordic Semiconductor. They both support Bluetooth LE 5.4 and Thread/Matter technologies in a compact, power-efficient, and secure format.
ALMA-B1 and NORA-B2 are designed for a wide range of IoT applications, including industrial automation, healthcare, and smart home. ALMA-B1 is a high-end wireless MCU, while NORA-B2 brings ultra-low power to less complex applications.
Powered by the nRF54H20 and the nRF54L15 Nordic low-power multiprotocol SoCs, ALMA-B1 and NORA-B2 provide IoT devices with the processing power for edge computing and machine learning without additional components. With more than twice the processing power of previous Bluetooth LE modules, ALMA-B1 can even replace general-purpose MCUs in a compact solution.
Both modules also offer a significant reduction in power consumption. NORA-B2 consumes up to 50% less current compared to previous generations of Bluetooth LE modules. This translates into smaller batteries or longer battery life in end products.
Designed for PSA Certified Level 3, ALMA-B1 and NORA-B2 provide the highest levels of IoT security. Both modules include next-generation security features like physical tamper detection and protection against side-channel attacks.
The sizes of the modules (10 x 11 mm or 10 x 14 mm) save considerable space and facilitate migration from other u-blox’s modules. Both modules come with global certifications.
“We are thrilled to see Nordic’s latest generation of chipsets, the nRF54 Series, being integrated into these u-blox’s modules. Their full potential will undoubtedly open up a wealth of revolutionary IoT end products that were previously unfeasible. ALMA-B1's superior power efficiency in radio and MCU processing and NORA-B2's ultra-low power for the mass market are clear market differentiators,” says Thomas Holmberg, Regional Sales Director at Nordic Semiconductor.
ALMA-B1 and NORA-B2 are available as wireless MCUs. Both modules offer two antenna options: an antenna pin or an embedded PCB antenna.
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future.
Join us on social media – X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com)
u‑blox media contact:
Natacha Seitz
Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing
Mobile +41 76 436 0788
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1871939
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1871939 04.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu u-blox AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu u-blox AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|u-blox AG
|73,80
|-0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Aussagen von Fed-Mitglied Kashkari: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichnen Abgaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.