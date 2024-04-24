|
24.04.2024 07:00:18
u-blox reports its first quarter 2024 trading update
|
u-blox AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Thalwil, Switzerland – 24 April 2024 – u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announces its trading update for the first quarter of 2024.
u-blox generated revenue of CHF 56.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to
EBIT, on an IFRS basis, declined to CHF -20.4 million from CHF 28.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The respective EBIT margin declined to -36.4% from 17.0% one year earlier. EBIT (adjusted) declined to CHF -18.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to CHF 29.8 million one year earlier. The respective EBIT margin (adjusted) declined to -33.2% from 18.0% one year earlier. The decline reflects the lower operational leverage following the decline in revenue.
Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, commented, “The results achieved in the first quarter of 2024 were weak as expected. Our view for 2024 is unchanged: based on our experience and input from customers, we expect a sequential recovery over the next quarters.”
u-blox remains positive on its long-term development prospects. Demand and requirements for semiconductor solutions for automated and autonomous driving, asset tracking, healthcare offerings, and industrial automation will grow significantly. As confirmed by our design wins, u-blox is well on track to profitably grow with its positioning and wireless connectivity semiconductor solutions and services business.
Guidance for Q2 2024
Conference call
For further information, please contact:
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future.
Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com)
Disclaimer
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1887337
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1887337 24-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu u-blox AGmehr Nachrichten
|
24.04.24
|SIX-Handel SPI in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|u-blox reports its first quarter 2024 trading update (EQS Group)
|
22.04.24
|SPI-Papier u-blox-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in u-blox von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|u-blox shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting 2024 (EQS Group)
|
15.04.24
|SPI-Titel u-blox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein u-blox-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|SPI-Wert u-blox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein u-blox-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
04.04.24
|u-blox incorporates newest Nordic Semiconductor Bluetooth chips in two new compact modules (EQS Group)
|
01.04.24
|SPI-Titel u-blox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in u-blox von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu u-blox AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|u-blox AG
|73,80
|-0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt minimal tiefer -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten
Die Börsen in Fernost finden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte moderat im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel gegen Nachmittag zurück und schloss tiefer.