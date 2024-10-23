23.10.2024 07:00:21

u-blox reports third quarter 2024 trading update

u-blox AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
u-blox reports third quarter 2024 trading update

23-Oct-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Thalwil, Switzerland – 23 October 2024 – u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announces its trading update for the third quarter of 2024.

Financial overview

In Q3 2024, u-blox recorded revenue of CHF 77.6 million, 19% higher compared to Q2 2024. Year-over-year, revenue decreased by 25% compared to CHF 103.9 million in the same period of 2023. Revenue at constant exchange rates decreased by 23%.

Quarter-on-quarter, the Locate business grew faster than Connect. In terms of markets, Automotive performed better than Industrial, and on a regional basis, APAC and EMEA contributed to the gradual growth, while AMEC remained soft.

EBIT, as reported under IFRS, fell to CHF -11.1 million, compared to CHF -4.4 million in

Q3 2023. The corresponding EBIT margin declined to -14.4%, from -4.2% a year earlier. This includes a reduction of CHF 5.3 million in the capitalization of development costs in Q3 2024 compared to the previous year.

EBIT (adjusted) fell to CHF -7.0 million in Q3 2024, compared to CHF 2.4 million in Q3 2023. EBIT margin (adjusted) decreased to -9.1%, down from -2.3% a year ago. The reduction in margins reflects decreased operational leverage resulting from lower revenue.

Business highlights

X20, u-blox’s next generation high-precision GNSS platform

u-blox launched its next-generation X20 platform which will bring centimeter-level accuracy to the mass market, globally. X20 combines the unique capabilities of u-blox GNSS chips, software, modules and correction services for a new offering that outperforms alternative solutions in accuracy, performance and security.

Strategic partnership with Topcon Positioning Systems

In August, u-blox announced a strategic partnership with Topcon Positioning Systems creating one of the world’s largest high-precision GNSS correction service offers. This collaboration brings together Topcon’s cm-level network correction service solutions for agriculture and infrastructure with mass-market capabilities, enabling u-blox to offer the widest range of correction service performance choices in the industry.

Cost optimization program update

In August 2024, u-blox expanded its cost optimization program, originally launched in 2023. The expanded initiative targets annual savings of over CHF 20 million. One-off costs of up to CHF 20 million are expected in H2 2024.

As of October 2024, approximately 70% of the cost-saving measures have been implemented, with the majority of the remaining actions to be completed by the end of the year. The first savings will be reflected in the P&L in H2 2024, while the full effect is expected in H1 2025.

Outlook

u-blox anticipates market conditions will remain challenging in the near term. The company remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, driven by increasing demand for semiconductor solutions across key sectors such as automated and autonomous driving, asset tracking, healthcare, and industrial automation. At this stage, we assume double-digit revenue growth for the Locate business in 2025.

Guidance for Q4 2024

u-blox expects revenue of CHF 60 – 70 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and EBIT margin (adjusted)[1] of -25% to -15%.

CEO commentary

Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, stated, “In Q3 2024, revenue continued to improve, but challenges remain with overstock in the value chain and continued weakness in industrial and automotive end markets. As a result, we expect Q4 2024 to remain subdued, with the recovery anticipated to resume in 2025.

In the meantime, we are shaping our future: we are progressing well with the review of strategic options for our Connect business by the end of 2024. We are on track with our cost optimization and net working capital management initiatives. We launched our next-generation GNSS platform, X20, which will bring centimeter accuracy to mass markets, and we broadened our correction service offering with a strategic partnership with Topcon."

Webcast

u-blox will host a Q&A session to discuss its Q3 2024 trading update today, 23 October 2024, at 14:00 CET. To register, please visit the webcast registration page.

 

[1] Excluding restructuring costs.

<div>  <!-- sh_cad_19 --><p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">For further information, please contact:</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_20 --></p> <p> </p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td><span><strong><span>Investor Relations</span></strong></span></td> </tr><tr><td><span><span>Rafael Duarte</span></span></td> </tr><tr><td><span><span>Phone: +41 43 547 0693</span></span></td> </tr><tr><td><span><a href="mailto:rafael.duarte@u-blox.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span>rafael.duarte@u-blox.com</span></a></span></td> </tr></tbody></table></div> </div><div id="27ff1d4f-1f0b-4672-ba42-27af7cfa018f" markup="footer"><!-- sh_cad_21 --><p><span><span><strong>u-blox (SIX:UBXN)</strong> provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future. </span></span><!-- sh_cad_22 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span><span>Join us on social media - <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=038d74f8156865bcb765057e289aaee2&application_id=2013749&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">X</a>, <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99a4054bbe8b8f79fe108c7fb69c46c3&application_id=2013749&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=60b9c5e734211f8da674a8446391f2e3&application_id=2013749&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">YouTube</a>, <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=43658f74086f6e52f3b4277a9d96c1eb&application_id=2013749&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">LinkedIn</a> and <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b2310a66a42be9dc3078b7e80159c695&application_id=2013749&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">Instagram</a>. (<a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3269a4a9d550ad3101ca61d6fb1c807c&application_id=2013749&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">www.u-blox.com</a>)</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_23 --></p> </div><div id="327fd1c9-8f64-4058-973b-8abf2be2698a" markup="disclaimer"><p><span><span><strong>Disclaimer</strong><br/> This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_24 --></p> </div></div> <br/><hr/>End of Inside Information<hr/></td> </tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">English</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">u-blox AG</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Zürcherstrasse 68</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">8800 Thalwil</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Switzerland</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 44 722 74 44</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Fax:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 44 722 74 47</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">ir@u-blox.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">www.u-blox.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">CH0033361673</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">SIX Swiss Exchange</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2013749</td> </tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/> </tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of Announcement</td> <td align="left" valign="top">EQS News Service</td> </tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td> <hr/></td> </tr></table><!-- sh_cad_25 --><p> 2013749  23-Oct-2024 CET/CEST </p> <img src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2013749&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6" alt="fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2013749&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6" width="0" height="0" border="0"/> <p> <div> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- fin_ch_csi --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width:100%; height:200px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6451586380143122" data-ad-channel="" data-ad-slot="2242089000" data-max-num-ads="3"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> </p> </div> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12 blue-link"> <div> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" style="float: left; padding-right: 26px;"> <img src="https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/wertpapierdepot-absichern-aktienchart-boerse-750493204-260.jpg"> </a> <div class="clear"></div> <strong> <a class="news_title" href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"> Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien! </a> <br> </strong> <span> Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere">Aktien</a> erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu! <br> </span> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" class="float-right"> Jetzt informieren! </a> </div> </div> </div> <script> if (!$(".entry-content img").hasClass("img-responsive")) { $(".entry-content img").addClass("img-responsive"); } </script> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "u-blox reports third quarter 2024 trading update", "datePublished": "2024-10-23T05:00:21.0000000Z", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://www.finanzen.at/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-reports-third-quarter-2024-trading-update-1033876063", "author": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "EQS Group" }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "EQS Group", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://styles.finanzen.at/cache/css/dist/images/logo-finanzen-ch.svg", "width": "3.125rem", "height": "23.75rem" } } } </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="https://www.finanzen.at/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-reports-third-quarter-2024-trading-update-1033876063" data-widget-id="AR_1"></div> <script type="text/javascript" async="async" src="https://widgets.outbrain.com/outbrain.js"></script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> Nachrichten zu u-blox AG<a href="/nachrichten/u-blox" title="Nachrichten zu u-blox AG" class="headline footer-more">mehr Nachrichten</a> </h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="detail-navigation"> <li class="active" id="relevantNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">Relevant</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="allNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">Alle</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="companyNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">vom Unternehmen</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class=" last" id="helpNews"> <a data-toggle="pill"><span><div class="image_icon_questionmark"></div></span></a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <div id="detail-news-table" class="table-responsive"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-6 col-xs-12"> <div class="teaser"> <div class="teaser-img"> <a href="/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-zeigt-sich-zum-start-des-freitagshandels-schwacher-1033890963"> <img alt="" class="lazy img-responsive" data-original="https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/six-schweizer-boerse-denis-linine-shutterstock-660.jpg" src="" style="width: 95%" title="Index-Performance im Fokus: Börse Zürich: SPI zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer" /> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-6 col-xs-12"> <div class="teaser"> <a class="teaser-headline" href="/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-zeigt-sich-zum-start-des-freitagshandels-schwacher-1033890963" title="Index-Performance im Fokus: Börse Zürich: SPI zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer">Börse Zürich: SPI zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer</a> <p> <span class="newsLeadWords">Index-Performance im Fokus</span> <a class="link" href="/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-zeigt-sich-zum-start-des-freitagshandels-schwacher-1033890963">Der SPI bewegt sich am Freitag nach einem positiven Vortageshandel im Minus. </a> </p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom table-hover"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="external_news_indicator" /> <col class="last" /> </colgroup> <tr> <td > 23.10.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-letztendlich-in-rot-1033880145" title="Börse Zürich: SPI letztendlich in Rot">Börse Zürich: SPI letztendlich in Rot</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 23.10.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-handel-aktuell-spi-verbucht-nachmittags-zuschlage-1033878769" title="SPI-Handel aktuell: SPI verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge">SPI-Handel aktuell: SPI verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 23.10.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/mittwochshandel-in-zuerich-spi-verbucht-mittags-abschlage-1033877346" title="Mittwochshandel in Zürich: SPI verbucht mittags Abschläge">Mittwochshandel in Zürich: SPI verbucht mittags Abschläge</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 23.10.24<div class="news_reads" title="häufig gelesen"><div class="percent_50"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-reports-third-quarter-2024-trading-update-1033876063" title="u-blox reports third quarter 2024 trading update">u-blox reports third quarter 2024 trading update</a> <span class="news_source">(EQS Group)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 21.10.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-u-blox-von-vor-10-jahren-eingebracht-1033863157" title="SPI-Papier u-blox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in u-blox von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht">SPI-Papier u-blox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in u-blox von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 14.10.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-ein-u-blox-investment-von-vor-5-jahren-eingefahren-1033842067" title="SPI-Titel u-blox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein u-blox-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren ">SPI-Titel u-blox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein u-blox-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren </a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 07.10.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-ein-investment-in-u-blox-von-vor-3-jahren-abgeworfen-1033823730" title="SPI-Wert u-blox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in u-blox von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen">SPI-Wert u-blox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in u-blox von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 30.09.24<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-u-blox-von-vor-einem-jahr-verdient-1033806464" title="SPI-Titel u-blox-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in u-blox von vor einem Jahr verdient">SPI-Titel u-blox-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in u-blox von vor einem Jahr verdient</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> </table> </div> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> $('#detail-navigation li').click(function () { if (this.id != "helpNews") { updateNewsTable(this.id); } else { insertNewsHelp(); } }); function updateNewsTable (selectedId) { var news, topNews; if (selectedId == "allNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"23.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/maerkte-europa-erhoehtes-zinsnviveau-bremst-musik-bei-einzelwerten-1033880291\" title=\"MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erhöhtes Zinsnviveau bremst - Musik bei Einzelwerten\"\u003eMÄRKTE EUROPA/Erhöhtes Zinsnviveau bremst - Musik bei Einzelwerten\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(Dow Jones)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/maerkte-europa-erhoehtes-zinsnviveau-bremst-musik-bei-einzelwerten-1033880291","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"23.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-letztendlich-in-rot-1033880145\" title=\"Börse Zürich: SPI letztendlich in Rot\"\u003eBörse Zürich: SPI letztendlich in Rot\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-letztendlich-in-rot-1033880145","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"23.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/aktien-schweiz-wenig-verandert-roche-plus-stuetzt-smi-1033879943\" title=\"Aktien Schweiz wenig verändert - Roche-Plus stützt SMI\"\u003eAktien Schweiz wenig verändert - Roche-Plus stützt SMI\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(Dow Jones)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/aktien-schweiz-wenig-verandert-roche-plus-stuetzt-smi-1033879943","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"23.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-handel-aktuell-spi-verbucht-nachmittags-zuschlage-1033878769\" title=\"SPI-Handel aktuell: SPI verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge\"\u003eSPI-Handel aktuell: SPI verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-handel-aktuell-spi-verbucht-nachmittags-zuschlage-1033878769","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"23.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/mittwochshandel-in-zuerich-spi-verbucht-mittags-abschlage-1033877346\" title=\"Mittwochshandel in Zürich: SPI verbucht mittags Abschläge\"\u003eMittwochshandel in Zürich: SPI verbucht mittags Abschläge\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/mittwochshandel-in-zuerich-spi-verbucht-mittags-abschlage-1033877346","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"23.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_50\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-reports-third-quarter-2024-trading-update-1033876063\" title=\"u-blox reports third quarter 2024 trading update\"\u003eu-blox reports third quarter 2024 trading update\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-reports-third-quarter-2024-trading-update-1033876063","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"21.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-u-blox-von-vor-10-jahren-eingebracht-1033863157\" title=\"SPI-Papier u-blox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in u-blox von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht\"\u003eSPI-Papier u-blox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in u-blox von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-u-blox-von-vor-10-jahren-eingebracht-1033863157","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-ein-u-blox-investment-von-vor-5-jahren-eingefahren-1033842067\" title=\"SPI-Titel u-blox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein u-blox-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren \"\u003eSPI-Titel u-blox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein u-blox-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren \u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-ein-u-blox-investment-von-vor-5-jahren-eingefahren-1033842067","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; topNews = "\u003cdiv class=\"row\"\u003e\r\n\t\u003cdiv class=\"col-md-6 col-xs-12\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003cdiv class=\"teaser\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003cdiv class=\"teaser-img\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\u003ca href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-zeigt-sich-zum-start-des-freitagshandels-schwacher-1033890963\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\t\u003cimg alt=\"\" class=\"lazy img-responsive\" data-original=\"https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/six-schweizer-boerse-denis-linine-shutterstock-660.jpg\" src=\"\" style=\"width: 95%\" title=\"Index-Performance im Fokus: Börse Zürich: SPI zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer\" /\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\u003c/a\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\u003cdiv class=\"col-md-6 col-xs-12\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003cdiv class=\"teaser\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003ca class=\"teaser-headline\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-zeigt-sich-zum-start-des-freitagshandels-schwacher-1033890963\" title=\"Index-Performance im Fokus: B\u0026#246;rse Z\u0026#252;rich: SPI zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schw\u0026#228;cher\"\u003eB\u0026#246;rse Z\u0026#252;rich: SPI zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schw\u0026#228;cher\u003c/a\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003cp\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\u003cspan class=\"newsLeadWords\"\u003eIndex-Performance im Fokus\u003c/span\u003e \u003ca class=\"link\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-zeigt-sich-zum-start-des-freitagshandels-schwacher-1033890963\"\u003eDer SPI bewegt sich am Freitag nach einem positiven Vortageshandel im Minus. \u003c/a\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003c/p\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\u003cdiv class=\"spacer-20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e"; } else if (selectedId == "relevantNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"23.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-letztendlich-in-rot-1033880145\" title=\"Börse Zürich: SPI letztendlich in Rot\"\u003eBörse Zürich: SPI letztendlich in Rot\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-letztendlich-in-rot-1033880145","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"23.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-handel-aktuell-spi-verbucht-nachmittags-zuschlage-1033878769\" title=\"SPI-Handel aktuell: SPI verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge\"\u003eSPI-Handel aktuell: SPI verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-handel-aktuell-spi-verbucht-nachmittags-zuschlage-1033878769","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"23.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/mittwochshandel-in-zuerich-spi-verbucht-mittags-abschlage-1033877346\" title=\"Mittwochshandel in Zürich: SPI verbucht mittags Abschläge\"\u003eMittwochshandel in Zürich: SPI verbucht mittags Abschläge\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/mittwochshandel-in-zuerich-spi-verbucht-mittags-abschlage-1033877346","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"23.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_50\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-reports-third-quarter-2024-trading-update-1033876063\" title=\"u-blox reports third quarter 2024 trading update\"\u003eu-blox reports third quarter 2024 trading update\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-reports-third-quarter-2024-trading-update-1033876063","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"21.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-u-blox-von-vor-10-jahren-eingebracht-1033863157\" title=\"SPI-Papier u-blox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in u-blox von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht\"\u003eSPI-Papier u-blox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in u-blox von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-papier-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-verlust-hatte-ein-investment-in-u-blox-von-vor-10-jahren-eingebracht-1033863157","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"14.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-ein-u-blox-investment-von-vor-5-jahren-eingefahren-1033842067\" title=\"SPI-Titel u-blox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein u-blox-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren \"\u003eSPI-Titel u-blox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein u-blox-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren \u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-ein-u-blox-investment-von-vor-5-jahren-eingefahren-1033842067","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"07.10.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-ein-investment-in-u-blox-von-vor-3-jahren-abgeworfen-1033823730\" title=\"SPI-Wert u-blox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in u-blox von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen\"\u003eSPI-Wert u-blox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in u-blox von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-hatte-ein-investment-in-u-blox-von-vor-3-jahren-abgeworfen-1033823730","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"30.09.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-u-blox-von-vor-einem-jahr-verdient-1033806464\" title=\"SPI-Titel u-blox-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in u-blox von vor einem Jahr verdient\"\u003eSPI-Titel u-blox-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in u-blox von vor einem Jahr verdient\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(finanzen.at)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/spi-titel-u-blox-aktie-so-viel-hatten-anleger-mit-einem-investment-in-u-blox-von-vor-einem-jahr-verdient-1033806464","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; topNews = "\u003cdiv class=\"row\"\u003e\r\n\t\u003cdiv class=\"col-md-6 col-xs-12\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003cdiv class=\"teaser\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003cdiv class=\"teaser-img\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\u003ca href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-zeigt-sich-zum-start-des-freitagshandels-schwacher-1033890963\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\t\u003cimg alt=\"\" class=\"lazy img-responsive\" data-original=\"https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/six-schweizer-boerse-denis-linine-shutterstock-660.jpg\" src=\"\" style=\"width: 95%\" title=\"Index-Performance im Fokus: Börse Zürich: SPI zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer\" /\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\u003c/a\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\u003cdiv class=\"col-md-6 col-xs-12\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003cdiv class=\"teaser\"\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003ca class=\"teaser-headline\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-zeigt-sich-zum-start-des-freitagshandels-schwacher-1033890963\" title=\"Index-Performance im Fokus: B\u0026#246;rse Z\u0026#252;rich: SPI zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schw\u0026#228;cher\"\u003eB\u0026#246;rse Z\u0026#252;rich: SPI zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schw\u0026#228;cher\u003c/a\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003cp\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\t\u003cspan class=\"newsLeadWords\"\u003eIndex-Performance im Fokus\u003c/span\u003e \u003ca class=\"link\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-zuerich-spi-zeigt-sich-zum-start-des-freitagshandels-schwacher-1033890963\"\u003eDer SPI bewegt sich am Freitag nach einem positiven Vortageshandel im Minus. \u003c/a\u003e\r\n\t\t\t\u003c/p\u003e\r\n\t\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\t\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\u003c/div\u003e\r\n\u003cdiv class=\"spacer-20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e"; } else if (selectedId == "companyNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"24.09.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-unveils-x20-its-new-revolutionary-all-band-high-precision-gnss-platform-1033792388\" title=\"u-blox unveils X20, its new revolutionary all-band high-precision GNSS platform\"\u003eu-blox unveils X20, its new revolutionary all-band high-precision GNSS platform\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-unveils-x20-its-new-revolutionary-all-band-high-precision-gnss-platform-1033792388","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"19.09.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-and-topcon-positioning-systems-partner-to-offer-comprehensive-gnss-positioning-services-with-unmatched-coverage-1033782251\" title=\"u-blox and Topcon Positioning Systems partner to offer comprehensive GNSS positioning services with unmatched coverage\"\u003eu-blox and Topcon Positioning Systems partner to offer comprehensive GNSS positioning services with unmatched coverage\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-and-topcon-positioning-systems-partner-to-offer-comprehensive-gnss-positioning-services-with-unmatched-coverage-1033782251","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17.09.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-launches-first-satellite-iot-ntn-cellular-module-with-embedded-gnss-solving-remote-connectivity-challenges-1033776024\" title=\"u-blox launches first satellite IoT-NTN cellular module with embedded GNSS solving remote connectivity challenges\"\u003eu-blox launches first satellite IoT-NTN cellular module with embedded GNSS solving remote connectivity challenges\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-launches-first-satellite-iot-ntn-cellular-module-with-embedded-gnss-solving-remote-connectivity-challenges-1033776024","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"12.09.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/ultra-low-power-gnss-receiver-boosts-bike-computers-for-an-enhanced-cycling-experience-1033765731\" title=\"Ultra-low-power GNSS receiver boosts bike computers for an enhanced cycling experience\"\u003eUltra-low-power GNSS receiver boosts bike computers for an enhanced cycling experience\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/ultra-low-power-gnss-receiver-boosts-bike-computers-for-an-enhanced-cycling-experience-1033765731","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"05.09.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"häufig gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_50\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-and-wireless-logic-ltd-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-offer-iot-connectivity-services-and-esim-solutions-1033749455\" title=\"u-blox and Wireless Logic Ltd announce strategic collaboration to offer IoT connectivity services and eSIM solutions\"\u003eu-blox and Wireless Logic Ltd announce strategic collaboration to offer IoT connectivity services and eSIM solutions\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-and-wireless-logic-ltd-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-offer-iot-connectivity-services-and-esim-solutions-1033749455","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"03.09.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-leads-the-way-in-iot-with-new-ultra-low-power-asset-tracking-service-1033742220\" title=\"u-blox leads the way in IoT with new ultra-low-power asset tracking service\"\u003eu-blox leads the way in IoT with new ultra-low-power asset tracking service\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-leads-the-way-in-iot-with-new-ultra-low-power-asset-tracking-service-1033742220","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"21.08.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-and-nordian-expand-pointperfect-gnss-correction-service-to-key-brazilian-agricultural-regions-with-new-l-band-satellite-delivery-1033709846\" title=\"u-blox and Nordian expand PointPerfect GNSS correction service to key Brazilian agricultural regions with new L-band satellite delivery\"\u003eu-blox and Nordian expand PointPerfect GNSS correction service to key Brazilian agricultural regions with new L-band satellite delivery\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-and-nordian-expand-pointperfect-gnss-correction-service-to-key-brazilian-agricultural-regions-with-new-l-band-satellite-delivery-1033709846","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"30.07.24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-high-precision-positioning-solutions-now-available-on-nvidia\u0026174;-jetson-edge-ai-and-nvidia-drive-hyperion-platforms-1033610075\" title=\"u-blox high-precision positioning solutions now available on NVIDIA\u0026#174; Jetson\u0026#8482; Edge AI and NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion\u0026#8482; platforms\"\u003eu-blox high-precision positioning solutions now available on NVIDIA\u0026#174; Jetson\u0026#8482; Edge AI and NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion\u0026#8482; platforms\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS Group)\u003c/span\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/u-blox-high-precision-positioning-solutions-now-available-on-nvidia\u0026174;-jetson-edge-ai-and-nvidia-drive-hyperion-platforms-1033610075","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; topNews = ""; } else if (selectedId == "mediaNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } else if (selectedId == "agenciesNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } else if (selectedId == "externalNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } var tableString = "<table class='table table-small no-margin-bottom table-hover'>"; if (topNews != null) { tableString = topNews + tableString; } if (news== null || news.length < 1) { tableString += "<tr><td>Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.</td></tr>"; } else { tableString += "<colgroup><col class='date_time' /><col class='external_news_indicator' /><col class='last' /></colgroup>"; for (var i = 0; i < news.length; i++) { tableString += "<tr>"; for (var j = 0; j < news[i].Cells.length; j++) { var currentCell = news[i].Cells[j]; var cellCssClass = currentCell.CssClass; if (cellCssClass == null || cellCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += "<td>"; } else { tableString += "<td class='" + cellCssClass + "'>"; } for (var k = 0; k < news[i].Cells[j].Content.length; k++) { var currentContent = news[i].Cells[j].Content[k]; var contentCssClass = currentContent.CssClass; if (contentCssClass == null || contentCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += currentContent.Value; } else { tableString += "<div class='" + contentCssClass + "'>" + currentContent.Value + "</div>"; } } tableString += "</td>"; } tableString += "</tr>"; } } tableString += "</table>"; $('#detail-news-table').html(tableString); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; function insertNewsHelp() { var help = "Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eRelevant\u003c/strong\u003e: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eAlle\u003c/strong\u003e: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003evom Unternehmen\u003c/strong\u003e: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden"; $('#detail-news-table').html(help); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> Analysen zu u-blox AG<a href="/analysen/u-blox" title="Analysen zu u-blox AG" class="headline footer-more">mehr Analysen</a> </h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="analysis-navigation"> <li class="active" id="allAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Alle</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="buyAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Buy</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="holdAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Hold</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="sellAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Sell</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class=" last" id="helpAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill"><div class="image_icon_questionmark"></div></a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <span id="analysis-table"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-all" style="display: none"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-buy" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-sell" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-hold" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> $('#analysis-navigation li').click(function () { if (this.id != "helpAnalysis") { updateAnalysisTable(this.id); } else { insertAnalysisHelp(); } }); function updateAnalysisTable(selectedId) { switch (selectedId) { case "buyAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-buy').html()); break; case "holdAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-hold').html()); break; case "sellAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-sell').html()); break; default: $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-all').html()); } try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; function insertAnalysisHelp() { var help = "Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für u-blox AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eAlle\u003c/strong\u003e: Alle Empfehlungen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eBuy\u003c/strong\u003e: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. \u0026quot;kaufen\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;buy\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eHold\u003c/strong\u003e: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. \u0026quot;halten\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;neutral\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eSell\u003c/strong\u003e: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. \u0026quot;verkaufen\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;reduce\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e"; $('#analysis-table').html(help); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <link href="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/jVal/jVal.css?v=202410251737" rel="stylesheet" title="" type="text/css" /> <div style="display: none"><input class="ajax-token" id="__atts" name="__atts" type="hidden" value="2024-10-25-17-37-31" /> <input class="ajax-token" id="__ath" name="__ath" type="hidden" value="jXeYhhECDkOkF6uGDZyf9XPfDjwKI+GWYZtwisNsTZ8=" /> <input class="ajax-token" id="__atcrv" name="__atcrv" type="hidden" value="((27111 * 15996) + 1405)" /> </div> <input type="hidden" name="loginUrl" value="/myfinanzen?r=%2fnachrichten%2faktien%2fu-blox-reports-third-quarter-2024-trading-update-1033876063" /> <div style="display: none;"> <div id="addInstrumentToPortfolioBox"> <div class="box depot_add"> <div class="box-headline"> <span class="addentry">Eintrag hinzufügen</span> <span class="editentry" style="display: none">Eintrag bearbeiten</span> </div> <div id="divInstrumentAddedInfo"> Hinweis: <b>Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln?</b> Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision<sup>*</sup> pro Trade? <b><a class="text-underline" href="https://g.finanzen.net/fnbfatfi1601md" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Hier informieren!</a></b> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box state_success statebox" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioSuccess" style="display: none; height: 40px;"> <div class="state_icon" style="float: left;"></div> Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! <span style="text-decoration:underline;"> <a id="addToPortfolioSuccessLink">Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln</a>.</span> </div> <div class="box state_error flex grid--d-none" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioError"> <div class="content flex"> <div class="state_icon"></div> <div class="state_content width-auto" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioError_content"> Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten! </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="addInstrumentToPortfolioForm" style="display: none" class="table-responsive"> <form id="addInstrumentForm"> <div class="box state_info" id="NoPortfoliosHint" style="display: none"> <div class=""> <div class="state_icon"></div> <div class=""> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_NoDepots" style="display: none">Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben.</span> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_NoWatchlists" style="display: none">Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.</span> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentId" value="" /> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom addInstrumentToPortfolioForm"> <colgroup> <col> <col class="last"> </colgroup> <tr id="NoPortfoliosInput" style="display: none"> <td class="text_right"> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_TextNoDepots" style="display: none">Portfolioname:</span> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_TextNoWatchlists" style="display: none">Watchlistname:</span> </td> <td> <input type="text" id="NewPortfolioName" style="text-align: left; width: 200px" jval="{valid:Validation.String.NotEmpty, message:'*'}" /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioTypeId" /> </td> </tr> <tr id="PortfolioList"> <td class="text_right">Portfolio:</td> <td> <select id="PortfolioId"> <!-- <option value="-1">--- Bitte wählen:</option> <optgroup id="depots_group" label="Portfolios"></optgroup> <optgroup id="watchlists_group" label="I18N_portfolio#select#watchlists"></optgroup> --> </select> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Name:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioInstrumentName"></span> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentIsin" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Typ:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioInstrumentTypeName"></span> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentTypeId" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">ISIN:</td> <td><span id="PortfolioInstrumentIdentifier"></span></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Börse:</td> <td><select id="PortfolioInstrumentExchange"></select></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem" id="PortfolioSizeRow"> <td class="text_right">Anzahl:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioInstrumentSize" class="text_right" jval="{valid:function (val) { return val.length > 0 && !isNaN(convertLocalDecimalToStandardDecimal(val)) }, message:'*'}" value="1" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Aktueller Kurs:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioLastQuote"></span> <span id="PortfolioLastQuoteCurrency"></span> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kurszeit:</td> <td><span id="PortfolioLastQuoteTime"></span></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kaufpreis:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioBuyingPrice" class="text_right" jval="{valid:function (val) { return val.length > 0 && !isNaN(convertLocalDecimalToStandardDecimal(val)) }, message:'*'}" /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioBuyingPriceCurrencyValue" /> <span id="PortfolioBuyingCurrencyId"></span> <!-- <select id="PortfolioBuyingCurrencyId"> <option value="-1">--- Bitte wählen:</option> </select> --> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kaufdatum:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioBuyingDate">25.10.2024 17:37</span> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem" id="PortfolioBuyingWorthRow"> <td class="text_right">Kaufwert:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioBuyingWorth" class="text_right" disabled /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioExchangeRateValue" /> EUR </td> </tr> <tr> <td></td> <td> <div class="button bgBlue" id="SaveInstrumentToPortfolio"> <span class="addentry">Hinzufügen</span> <span class="editentry" style="display: none">Speichern</span> </div> </td> </tr> <!-- <tr class="f_wl hidden"> <td class="text_right">I18N_portfolio#entry#lower_limit:</td> <td><input type="text" id="PortfolioLowerLimit"/></td> </tr> <tr class="f_wl hidden"> <td class="text_right">I18N_portfolio#entry#upper_limit:</td> <td><input type="text" id="PortfolioUpperLimit"/></td> </tr> --> </table> </form> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> var token = { __atts: $('.ajax-token[name=__atts]').val(), __ath: $('.ajax-token[name=__ath]').val(), __atcrv: window.eval($('.ajax-token[name=__atcrv]').val()) }; $(document).ready(function () { Portfolio.linkToDepotOverview = "/myfinanzen/portfolio-und-watchlist"; Portfolio.linkToDepotDetail = "/myfinanzen/portfolio"; Portfolio.linkToWatchlistOverview = "/myfinanzen/watchlist"; Portfolio.linkToWatchlistDetail = "/myfinanzen/watchlisten-details"; Portfolio.applicationCurrencyCode = 'EUR'; getQuoteAndExchange = function () { return Portfolio.getQuoteAndExchange(); }; calculateExchange = function () { return Portfolio.calculateExchange(); }; $('#PortfolioInstrumentSize').unbind('change').change(calculateExchange); $('#PortfolioBuyingPrice').unbind('change').change(calculateExchange); $('#PortfolioBuyingDate').unbind('change').change(getQuoteAndExchange); }); </script> </div><div class="col-md-4 col-xs-12 "> <div class="ad-wrapper"> <div id="BUT" style="text-align:center;"></div> </div> <div class="box-bg"><div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> <a href="/nachrichten">Newssuche</a> </h2> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12"> <form id="newsSearchForm" action="/nachrichten/suchergebnisse" method="post"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom no-border news-table-input"> <tbody> <tr> <td class="no-padding-left"> <input type="text" name="_newsSearchTerm" value="" placeholder="Suchtext" class="fond-input"> </td> <td> <a href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="$('#newsSearchForm').submit();" class="button white fullwidth"> GO </a> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </form> </div> </div> </div></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="ad-wrapper ad-wrapper-aut-d-sidebar-1"> <div id="AUT_D_Sidebar-1"></div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <div class="title"> <h2 class="box-headline">Aktien in diesem Artikel</h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> </div> <div id="zero-detail-integration" class="zero-detail-integration zero-detail-integration-popup" style="display: none"> </div> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom" style="table-layout:fixed"> <colgroup> <col width="40%" /> <col width="16%" /> <col width="17%" /> <col width="17%" /> </colgroup> <tbody> <tr> <td > <a href="/aktien/u-blox-aktie">u-blox AG</a><div class="hidden-xs hidden-sm" style="float:left; margin-top:5px;"> <div data-linkbuysell data-linkbuysell-isin="CH0033361673" data-linkbuysell-wkn="A0M2K9" data-linkbuysell-name="u-blox AG" data-linkbuysell-url="u-blox"> <div class="zero-buy-button"> <div id="buybuttonnewsZero" class="zero-buy-button--name hidden-xs">Aktie kaufen</div> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" name="buyurl" id="buyurl-u-blox AG-aktie" value="CH0033361673"> <input type="hidden" name="sellurl" id="sellurl-u-blox AG-aktie" value="A0M2K9"> </td> <td > 73,80 </td> <td > <span class="colorRed font-color-red">-0,94%</span> </td> <td > <img src="" class="lazy" data-original="https://pproxy.finanzen.at/cst/FinanzenAtRedesign/Share/chart.aspx?instruments=16,3336167,16,814&style=minigrau4018&period=OneYear&timezone=W. Europe Standard Time" alt="u-blox AG" onclick="window.location.href= '/chart/u-blox'" style='cursor:pointer' title="u-blox AG 1 Jahr Chart"/> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> <script> function openZero(isin, wkn, name, url) { $.ajax({ url: "/Ajax/ZeroDetailsIntegrationPopUp", type: "post", data: { Isin: isin, Wkn: wkn, Name: name, URL: url }, dataType: 'html', success: function (v) { $('.zero-detail-integration').html(v); $('.zero-detail-integration').show(); }, error: function (error) { } }); } document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { document.querySelectorAll("[data-linkbuysell]").forEach(function (btn) { var isin = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-isin'); var wkn = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-wkn'); var name = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-name'); var url = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-url'); btn.addEventListener('click', function () { openZero(isin, wkn, name, url); }); }); }); function closeZero() { $('.zero-detail-integration').empty(); $('.zero-detail-integration').hide(); }; function handleCookie(broker) { switch (broker) { case 'FNB': 3 if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer", "yes", 365); } break; case 'hellobank': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-hellobank').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-hellobank", "yes", 365); } break; case 'bankdirekt': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-bankdirekt').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-bankdirekt", "yes", 365); } break; case 'DEGIRO': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-DEGIRO').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-DEGIRO", "yes", 365); } break; } } function CreateCookie(name, value, validityPeriodDays) { $.cookie(name, value, { expires: validityPeriodDays, path: '/', domain: 'finanzen.at' }); } </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div style="margin-top:20px;margin-left:9px;"> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- fin_ch_csi --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width:98%; height:250px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6451586380143122" data-ad-channel="4826878660" data-ad-slot="2242089000" data-max-num-ads="1"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline">Börse aktuell - Live Ticker</h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <a href="/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-25-10-2024-1033890361"><strong>Fokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: ATX mit Aufschlägen -- DAX freundlich -- US-Börsen fester -- Märkte in Asien legen letztlich mehrheitlich zu</strong> <br/>Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagen sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung, während der deutsche Leitindex moderate Gewinne verbucht. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich stärker. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.</a> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> Nachrichten </h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="ressort-News-Navigation"> <li class="active" id="ressortNews"> <a data-toggle="pill" >Nachrichten zu Aktien</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li id="allNews"> <a data-toggle="pill" >Alle Nachrichten</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div id="tabContent" class="table-responsive"></div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> updateTabbedRessortNewsTable('ressortNews'); $('#ressort-News-Navigation li').click(function () { updateTabbedRessortNewsTable(this.id); }); function updateTabbedRessortNewsTable(tabId) { var news = ""; if (tabId == "allNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:34","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/devisen/korrektur-devisen-euro-legt-etwas-zu-1033894036\" title=\"KORREKTUR/Devisen: Euro legt etwas zu\"\u003eKORREKTUR/Devisen: Euro legt etwas zu\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/devisen/korrektur-devisen-euro-legt-etwas-zu-1033894036","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:34","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/vw-tochter-porsche-ag-mit-erwartet-schwachem-quartal-prognose-bestatigt-1033894039\" title=\"VW-Tochter Porsche AG mit erwartet schwachem Quartal - Prognose bestätigt\"\u003eVW-Tochter Porsche AG mit erwartet schwachem Quartal - Prognose bestätigt\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/vw-tochter-porsche-ag-mit-erwartet-schwachem-quartal-prognose-bestatigt-1033894039","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:32","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-aktien-new-york-nasdaq-weiter-im-aufwind-dow-tut-sich-schwer-1033894025\" title=\"ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Nasdaq weiter im Aufwind - Dow tut sich schwer\"\u003eROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Nasdaq weiter im Aufwind - Dow tut sich schwer\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-aktien-new-york-nasdaq-weiter-im-aufwind-dow-tut-sich-schwer-1033894025","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/gnw-adhoc-north-bund-international-aviation-forum-2024-china-eastern-gibt-entwicklung-des-c919-systems-fuer-kommerziellen-betrieb-in-grossem-massstab-bekannt-1033894016\" title=\"GNW-Adhoc: North Bund International Aviation Forum 2024: China Eastern gibt Entwicklung des C919-Systems für kommerziellen Betrieb in großem Maßstab bekannt\"\u003eGNW-Adhoc: North Bund International Aviation Forum 2024: China Eastern gibt Entwicklung des C919-Systems für kommerziellen Betrieb in großem Maßstab bekannt\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/gnw-adhoc-north-bund-international-aviation-forum-2024-china-eastern-gibt-entwicklung-des-c919-systems-fuer-kommerziellen-betrieb-in-grossem-massstab-bekannt-1033894016","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-news-porsche-remains-on-course-and-confirms-forecast-for-full-year-2024-1033894037\" title=\"EQS-News: Porsche remains on course and confirms forecast for full year 2024\"\u003eEQS-News: Porsche remains on course and confirms forecast for full year 2024\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-news-porsche-remains-on-course-and-confirms-forecast-for-full-year-2024-1033894037","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-news-porsche-bleibt-auf-kurs-und-best\u0026228;tigt-prognose-f\u0026252;r-gesamtjahr-2024-1033894034\" title=\"EQS-News: Porsche bleibt auf Kurs und best\u0026#228;tigt Prognose f\u0026#252;r Gesamtjahr 2024\"\u003eEQS-News: Porsche bleibt auf Kurs und best\u0026#228;tigt Prognose f\u0026#252;r Gesamtjahr 2024\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-news-porsche-bleibt-auf-kurs-und-best\u0026228;tigt-prognose-f\u0026252;r-gesamtjahr-2024-1033894034","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/apa-n-a-c-h-r-i-c-h-t-e-n-ue-b-e-r-b-l-i-c-k-1033894023\" title=\"APA - N A C H R I C H T E N Ü B E R B L I C K\"\u003eAPA - N A C H R I C H T E N Ü B E R B L I C K\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/apa-n-a-c-h-r-i-c-h-t-e-n-ue-b-e-r-b-l-i-c-k-1033894023","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:29","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/porsche-mit-gewinnrueckgang-marge-unter-erwartung-1033894022\" title=\"Porsche mit Gewinnrückgang - Marge unter Erwartung\"\u003ePorsche mit Gewinnrückgang - Marge unter Erwartung\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/porsche-mit-gewinnrueckgang-marge-unter-erwartung-1033894022","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:29","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/anleihen/deutsche-anleihen-kursverluste-ifo-geschaftsklima-steigt-1033894020\" title=\"Deutsche Anleihen: Kursverluste - Ifo-Geschäftsklima steigt\"\u003eDeutsche Anleihen: Kursverluste - Ifo-Geschäftsklima steigt\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/anleihen/deutsche-anleihen-kursverluste-ifo-geschaftsklima-steigt-1033894020","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:28","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/bhp--vale--and-samarco-reach-$30-billion-fundão-dam-settlement-13950299\" title=\"BHP, Vale, and Samarco reach $30 billion Fundão dam settlement\"\u003eBHP, Vale, and Samarco reach $30 billion Fundão dam settlement\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/bhp--vale--and-samarco-reach-$30-billion-fundão-dam-settlement-13950299","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; } else if (tabId == "ressortNews") { news = [{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:34","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/vw-tochter-porsche-ag-mit-erwartet-schwachem-quartal-prognose-bestatigt-1033894039\" title=\"VW-Tochter Porsche AG mit erwartet schwachem Quartal - Prognose bestätigt\"\u003eVW-Tochter Porsche AG mit erwartet schwachem Quartal - Prognose bestätigt\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/vw-tochter-porsche-ag-mit-erwartet-schwachem-quartal-prognose-bestatigt-1033894039","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:32","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-aktien-new-york-nasdaq-weiter-im-aufwind-dow-tut-sich-schwer-1033894025\" title=\"ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Nasdaq weiter im Aufwind - Dow tut sich schwer\"\u003eROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Nasdaq weiter im Aufwind - Dow tut sich schwer\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/roundup-aktien-new-york-nasdaq-weiter-im-aufwind-dow-tut-sich-schwer-1033894025","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/gnw-adhoc-north-bund-international-aviation-forum-2024-china-eastern-gibt-entwicklung-des-c919-systems-fuer-kommerziellen-betrieb-in-grossem-massstab-bekannt-1033894016\" title=\"GNW-Adhoc: North Bund International Aviation Forum 2024: China Eastern gibt Entwicklung des C919-Systems für kommerziellen Betrieb in großem Maßstab bekannt\"\u003eGNW-Adhoc: North Bund International Aviation Forum 2024: China Eastern gibt Entwicklung des C919-Systems für kommerziellen Betrieb in großem Maßstab bekannt\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/gnw-adhoc-north-bund-international-aviation-forum-2024-china-eastern-gibt-entwicklung-des-c919-systems-fuer-kommerziellen-betrieb-in-grossem-massstab-bekannt-1033894016","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-news-porsche-bleibt-auf-kurs-und-best\u0026228;tigt-prognose-f\u0026252;r-gesamtjahr-2024-1033894034\" title=\"EQS-News: Porsche bleibt auf Kurs und best\u0026#228;tigt Prognose f\u0026#252;r Gesamtjahr 2024\"\u003eEQS-News: Porsche bleibt auf Kurs und best\u0026#228;tigt Prognose f\u0026#252;r Gesamtjahr 2024\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-news-porsche-bleibt-auf-kurs-und-best\u0026228;tigt-prognose-f\u0026252;r-gesamtjahr-2024-1033894034","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-news-porsche-remains-on-course-and-confirms-forecast-for-full-year-2024-1033894037\" title=\"EQS-News: Porsche remains on course and confirms forecast for full year 2024\"\u003eEQS-News: Porsche remains on course and confirms forecast for full year 2024\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/eqs-news-porsche-remains-on-course-and-confirms-forecast-for-full-year-2024-1033894037","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:30","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/apa-n-a-c-h-r-i-c-h-t-e-n-ue-b-e-r-b-l-i-c-k-1033894023\" title=\"APA - N A C H R I C H T E N Ü B E R B L I C K\"\u003eAPA - N A C H R I C H T E N Ü B E R B L I C K\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/apa-n-a-c-h-r-i-c-h-t-e-n-ue-b-e-r-b-l-i-c-k-1033894023","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:29","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/porsche-mit-gewinnrueckgang-marge-unter-erwartung-1033894022\" title=\"Porsche mit Gewinnrückgang - Marge unter Erwartung\"\u003ePorsche mit Gewinnrückgang - Marge unter Erwartung\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/porsche-mit-gewinnrueckgang-marge-unter-erwartung-1033894022","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:28","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/bhp--vale--and-samarco-reach-$30-billion-fundão-dam-settlement-13950299\" title=\"BHP, Vale, and Samarco reach $30 billion Fundão dam settlement\"\u003eBHP, Vale, and Samarco reach $30 billion Fundão dam settlement\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/bhp--vale--and-samarco-reach-$30-billion-fundão-dam-settlement-13950299","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:25","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/why-joby-aviation-stock-is-losing-altitude-today-13950272\" title=\"Why Joby Aviation Stock Is Losing Altitude Today\"\u003eWhy Joby Aviation Stock Is Losing Altitude Today\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/why-joby-aviation-stock-is-losing-altitude-today-13950272","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]},{"Id":null,"Cells":[{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"PublishDate","Value":"17:24","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"news_reads\" title=\"noch selten gelesen\"\u003e\u003cdiv class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"\u003cdiv class=\"image_icon_external_news\" title=\"Externe Nachricht\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/why-coursera-stock-crashed-today-13950271\" title=\"Why Coursera Stock Crashed Today\"\u003eWhy Coursera Stock Crashed Today\u003c/a\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":"/nachrichten/aktien/why-coursera-stock-crashed-today-13950271","Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}]}]; } var tableString = "<table class='table table-small no-margin-bottom'>"; if (news.length < 1) { tableString += "<tr><td>Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.</td></tr>"; } else { tableString += "<colgroup><col class='date_time' /><col class='external_news_indicator' /><col class='last' /></colgroup><tbody>"; for (var i = 0; i < news.length; i++) { tableString += "<tr>"; for (var j = 0; j < news[i].Cells.length; j++) { tableString += "<td>"; for (var k = 0; k < news[i].Cells[j].Content.length; k++) { var currentContent = news[i].Cells[j].Content[k]; var contentCssClass = currentContent.CssClass; if (contentCssClass == null || contentCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += currentContent.Value; } else { tableString += "<div class='" + contentCssClass + "'>" + currentContent.Value + "</div>"; } } tableString += "</td>"; } tableString += "</tr>"; } } tableString += "</tbody></table>"; $('#tabContent').html(tableString); } </script> </div></div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> </div> <div style="max-width: 1010px; margin-left:9px"> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- fin_ch_csi --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width:98%; height:200px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6451586380143122" data-ad-channel="" data-ad-slot="3394710347" data-max-num-ads="1"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <div class="row footer"> <script type="text/javascript"> function highlight(element) { var stars = $('#benchmark_rating span'); var id = 0; var i; for (i = 0; stars[i] !== element; i++) { $(stars[i]).addClass('active'); id = i; } for (i = id + 1; i <= stars.length; i++) { $(stars[i]).removeClass('active'); } $(element).addClass('active'); }; </script> <div class="spacer-40"></div> <div class="row footer-container" id="collapseExample"> <div class="col-xs-12"> <div class="footer-box"> <div class="row"> <div class="spacer-10 hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg"></div> <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-4" id="brokerage-footer"> <div class="zero-logo-footer"></div> <p class="color-blue font-bold zero-title-footer">Aktien kaufen zu<br /> Top-Konditionen</p> <div class="iconZeroEuro zero-footer-icon"></div> <p style="font-size: 14px;">Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr – jetzt für <b>0 Euro pro Trade</b> handeln (zzgl. marktüblicher Spreads)!</p> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <a class="zero-button-footer zero-magenta" href="https://g.finanzen.net/zero-web-footer-button-finat" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Jetzt informieren </a> </div> <div class="hidden-xs hidden-sm col-md-4"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xs-5"> <p class="color-blue font-bold" style="font-size: 17.33px">finanzen.net Apps</p> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/de/app/b%C3%B6rse-aktien-finanzen-net/id291973577?pt=507228&ct=finanzen.net%2Ffooter&mt=8" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> <img alt="finanzen.net iOS App" class="lazy img-responsive mobile-icon-button-ios" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/buttons/mobile-icon-button-ios.png" height="28" src="" width="93" /> </a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.finanzen.net" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> <img alt="finanzen.net Android App" class="lazy img-responsive mobile-icon-button-android" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/buttons/mobile-icon-button-android.png" height="28" src="" width="93" /> </a> </div> <div class="col-xs-7"> <img alt="finanzen.net Apps" class="lazy img-responsive mobile-icon-handy" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/mobile/mobile-icon-handy.png" src="" /> </div> </div> </div> <hr class="hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg" /> <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-4"> <img alt="Oskar" class="lazy pull-sm-right" data-original="https://images.finanzen.net/images/logos/oskar-logo-footer.png" height="46" id="oskar-footer-logo-pos" src="" width="222" /> <span class="color-blue pull-sm-right font-bold" style="font-size: 17.33px">ETF-Sparplan</span> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <p class="text-sm-right" style="font-size: 14px;">Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.</p> <div class="spacer-5"></div> <div class="footerOskar"> <a class="button oscar_green pull-sm-right footerButton" href="https://g.finanzen.net/oskar-at-footer" target="_blank" rel="noopener">JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN</a> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10 hidden-sm hidden-md hidden-lg"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="col-xs-12"> <div class="footer-box text-center"> <div class="social-icons-footer"> <a class="icon-set icon-facebook-big icon-mright-5" href="http://www.facebook.com/finanzen.at" target="_blank" rel="noopener" title="finanzen.at bei Facebook"></a> <a class="icon-set icon-rss-big" href="/rss" title="finanzen.at RSS Feed"></a> </div> <span class="visible-xs" style="height: 50px; clear: both;"></span> <a href="/index/liste/atx">Aktien ATX</a>  <a href="/index/liste/dax">DAX</a>  <a href="/index/liste/euro_stoxx_50">EuroStoxx 50</a>  <a href="/index/liste/dow_jones">Dow Jones</a>  <a href="/index/liste/nasdaq_100">NASDAQ 100</a>  <a href="/index/liste/nikkei_225">Nikkei 225</a>  <a href="/index/liste/s&p_500">S&P 500</a>  <br /><br /> <p> <a href="/kontakt" rel="nofollow">Kontakt</a>  - <a href="/impressum" rel="nofollow">Impressum</a> - <a href="/werbung" rel="nofollow">Werbung</a> </p> <p> <a href="/sitemap">Sitemap</a>  - <a href="/datenschutz" rel="nofollow">Datenschutz</a>  - <a href="/disclaimer">Disclaimer</a>  - <a href="/agb">AGB</a>  - <a onclick="_cmp_.showPM()">Privatsphäre-Einstellungen</a> </p> <br /> <div class="hidden-xs lower-footer" id="werbehinweis"> <div> Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden. <br />Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.).<br /> © 1999-2024 <a href="/impressum">finanzen.net GmbH</a> </div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <div> *Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann. </div> <div class="spacer-20"></div> <div> <sup>5</sup>Hinweis zu Plus500: <strong>82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter.</strong> Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren. Plus500UK Ltd ist zugelassen und reguliert durch Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 509909). Plus500CY Ltd authorized & regulated by CySEC (#250/14). </div> <div> <br /> <a href="/waehrungsrechner">Währungsrechner</a>  <a href="/nachrichten">News</a>  <a href="/devisen">Devisen</a>  <a href="/devisen/us_dollar-schweizer_franken-kurs">Dollarkurs</a>  <a href="/aktienkurse">Aktienkurse</a>  <a href="/devisen/bitcoin-euro-kurs">Bitcoin</a>  <a href="/rohstoffe">Rohstoffe</a>  <a href="/fonds">Fonds</a>  </div> </div> </div> <div id="mdsng_starter"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/portfolio.js?v=202410251737"></script><script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/jVal/jVal.js?v=202410251737"></script><script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/Validation.js?v=202410251737"></script> <!-- Include MM Suggest --> <script type="text/javascript"> var mmURLBase = "/ajax/SearchController_Suggest"; var mmURLIcons = "https://images.finanzen.net/images/b_mmsuggest/"; InstrumentPageRoutes = { Fund: "/fonds/", ETF: "/etf/", Share: "/aktien/", Bond: "/anleihen/", Index: "/index/", Commodity: "/rohstoffe/", InterestRate: "/zinsen/", Derivative: "/zertifikate/", ExchangeRate: "/devisen/" }; InstrumentTypeNames = { Fund: "Fonds", ETF: "ETFs", Share: "Aktien", Bond: "Anleihen", Index: "Indizes", Commodity: "Rohstoffe", InterestRate: "Zinsen", Derivative: "Zertifikate", ExchangeRate: "Devisen" }; </script> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document) .ready(function () { mmssetup(); $('#simple-menu-search, #mobile-search-close') .sidr({ name: 'men-right', side: 'left', onOpen: function () { $(".header-hidden").removeClass("displaynone"); } }); $('#simple-menu, #mobile-menu-close') .sidr({ name: 'men-left', side: 'left', // By default onOpen: function () { $(".header-hidden").removeClass("displaynone"); } }); $('.header-ticker-content').marquee(); $('#mobile-login, #mobile-login-close') .on('click', function () { $('.mobile-login-wrapper').toggle(); return false; }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul') .mouseenter(function () { var $this = $(this); $this.find('li ul').css('left', $this.width() + 'px'); }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul .sub-link') .mouseenter(function () { var $this = $(this); var index = $(this).index(); $this.find('.sub-pullout').css('top', index * 39 + 'px'); $this.find('.sub-pullout li').css('display', 'block'); $this.find('.sub-pullout').css('display', 'block'); }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul .sub-link') .mouseleave(function () { var $this = $(this); $this.find('.sub-pullout').css('display', 'none'); }); $('#header-nav-3 li ul .pullout') .mouseenter(function () { var $this = $(this); var index = $(this).index(); $this.find('ul').css('top', index * 40 + 'px'); }); }); $(window) .touchwipe({ wipeLeft: function () { // Close $.sidr('close', 'men-left'); }, wipeLeft: function () { // Close $.sidr('close', 'men-right'); }, preventDefaultEvents: false }); $(window) .on("blur focus", function (e) { window.setTimeout(function () { if (!!clientApi) { clientApi.reconnect(); } }, 1000); }); </script> <div id="ivw_container"></div> <script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/MDSnG/Config.min.js?v=202410251737"></script> <script src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/MDSnG/min/clientApi.min.js?v=202410251737"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> var mdsngStarter = document.getElementById("mdsng_starter"); if (!!mdsngStarter && "clientApi" in window === false) { clientApi = new MDSnG.ClientApi(); clientApi.connect(); } // start the clientApi on load event if it is not already started window.addEventListener('load', function () { if ("clientApi" in window === false) { clientApi = new MDSnG.ClientApi(); clientApi.connect(); if (window.buildChart) { try { if (!!window.settings !== false && !!window.settings.isBuildchartRun === false) { buildChart(settings.Settings); settings["isBuildchartRun"] = true; } } catch (e) { } } } }, false); </script> <script async src="https://pproxy.finanzen.at/v2/script/finanzen/finanzenat"></script> <script> var currentRoute = 'Article/News/Shares'; var webPushSettings = { firebaseTopic: "news-push-web", isTestRun: false } </script> <script async="async" src="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/web-push/init.min.js?v=202410251737"></script> <!--id:wn0sdwk0003CQ--> </body> </html>